James Joyce Ramble is latest athletic event canceled due to pandemic

The James Joyce Ramble, a popular 10K road race held each April in Dedham has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race, in which participants run and walk past actors reading the namesake’s literature, was also scrubbed last year for the same reason. More than 1,000 people participated in the Ramble’s most recent running in April 2019.

“We choose not to impede in any way the world’s unified public health response to Covid-19 by putting anyone; runners, volunteers, vendors or spectators at risk,” said the race’s founding director, Martin Hanley, in a statement Friday. He said the event, which started in 1984, plans a “grand return” in April 2022.