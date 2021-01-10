James Joyce Ramble is latest athletic event canceled due to pandemic

The James Joyce Ramble, a popular 10K road race held each April in Dedham has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The race, in which participants run and walk past actors reading the namesake’s literature, was also scrubbed last year for the same reason. More than 1,000 people participated in the Ramble’s most recent running in April 2019.
“We choose not to impede in any way the world’s unified public health response to Covid-19 by putting anyone; runners, volunteers, vendors or spectators at risk,” said the race’s founding director, Martin Hanley, in a statement Friday. He said the event, which started in 1984, plans a “grand return” in April 2022.
Advertisement
The Ramble is one of many athletic events postponed or canceled altogether because of risks from the novel coronavirus, which has so far killed more than 373,000 people in the United States, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The Boston Marathon, which is traditionally held the third Monday in April, was called off last year and organizers say the next race won’t be held until at least the fall of 2021.
High school football in Massachusetts was postponed from its usual fall season to the spring, resulting in the absence of the state’s traditional Thanksgiving Day games.
“In early December, with ever increasing dread and realization, it was made clear we cannot possibly stage our event in just four months as continued fear will be very much with us as perhaps the beginning of a slow and painful financial recovery for many,” Hanley said.