Lynch says House should go forward with impeachment proceedings

“I don’t think there’s ever a wrong time to do the right thing,” said Lynch in an interview on WCVB-TV’s “On the Record” Sunday morning.

US Representative Stephen Lynch said he supports impeaching President Donald Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol building, even though Trump has less than 10 days in office.

House lawmakers are expected to vote on articles of impeachment as early as Wednesday. But even if the House votes to impeach the president, a trial in the Senate would not begin until Jan. 19, the day the Senate reconvenes, majority leader Mitch McConnell said in a memo to lawmakers Friday. That means a trial could spill over into President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration the next day.

“You would think that the Senate -- after having had the president direct a mob attack against the Capitol, against the House and Senate, putting them all in peril -- that they would be receptive to at least debating and discussing the merits of impeachment against this president,” Lynch said.

“Look, for history’s purpose, we want to know who the people are that stood up and defended the republic and we want to know who the quislings are,” the South Boston Democrat added.

Lynch said there is no denying Trump’s role in the attack on the Capitol. At a rally shortly before the mob marched to the Capitol, the president urged his supporters to “fight like hell.”

“This president supported an insurrection against the elected government,” Lynch said. “He used force against the House and the Senate, against the Legislative branch, to stop them from performing their constitutional duty in counting and certifying the Electoral College results. That warrants forceful action on the part of all Americans who support the constitution.”

Law enforcement officials have faced questions over how the Capitol mob was handled compared to Black Lives Matter protesters over the past year. Lynch said he witnessed the Black Lives Matter protests in Washington last June, where rubber bullets, tear gas and flash-bang shells were fired into the crowd. On Wednesday, several rioters were seen being escorted out of the ransacked Capitol by officers without handcuffs on.

“The profile for defending the Capitol and policing the crowd was much more vigorous, much more robust,” he said. “I tend to think it would have been a much more violent response by law enforcement against people of color. The feeling was there.”

He warned of chatter on social media suggesting the possibility of another attack in Washington on the day of the inauguration, when both Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take the oath of office from the Capitol’s West Front.

“I trust that there will be much better preparation and much better leadership in terms of resisting that attack, but we’ll just have to wait and see,” said Lynch, who chairs the House Subcommittee on National Security.

“Think about that. We’ve got to take extraordinary measures to protect our safety and the safety of the Capitol from violent mobs,” he added. “That’s not how it should be.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.