In Mass., numbers of COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to climb

Sunday’s figures were lower than the 90 new deaths and 7,110 cases reported a day earlier. But health officials have repeatedly warned that there can be delays in reporting the most recent data to the state, and that Massachusetts continues to face a surge of coronavirus cases.

The latest figures released by the state brought the Massachusetts death toll to 12,875 due to the pandemic. More than 413,000 cases of the coronavirus have also been reported by the Department of Public Health.

The state’s health department reported 77 new confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus Sunday, along with nearly 5,400 cases of COVID-19.

A metric that health experts closely follow as they study the pandemic’s progress in Massachusetts — a rolling seven-day average in new cases — totaled more than 4,700 cases, the state reported Sunday. That average is far higher than it was during the spring surge.

Another difference from the spring: The current rate of new deaths is far lower than it was earlier in the pandemic. But dozens of deaths continue to be reported each day by state officials.

The number of active cases continued to climb.

On Sunday, the state reported 90,567 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, up from 88,845 a day earlier.

There were more than 2,200 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the state reported Sunday.

Across the United States, Johns Hopkins University reported a total of 22.3 million cases of the coronavirus as of Sunday, while the nation’s death toll has climbed to about 374,000.





