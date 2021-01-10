Woman killed in single-car crash in Melrose

A woman died after her car crashed and caught fire in Melrose on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Officials responded to the single-car crash on Franklin Street around 11 p.m., the statement said.

Investigators believe the victim, identified only as a woman in her 20s, was headed toward Stoneham when her car veered into the opposite lane, then struck a telephone pole and tree, before catching fire. She was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.