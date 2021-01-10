fb-pixel Skip to main content

An off-duty US Capitol Police officer has died; cause of death not released

By Allison Klein The Washington Post,Updated January 10, 2021, 1:44 p.m.
The American flag flew at half-staff at the US Capitol on Friday in honor of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after being injured during clashes with a pro-Trump mob on Wednesday.
The American flag flew at half-staff at the US Capitol on Friday in honor of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after being injured during clashes with a pro-Trump mob on Wednesday.John Moore/Getty

U.S. Capitol Police on Sunday announced the death of an off-duty officer. No cause or date of death was released.

Police identified the officer as Howard Liebengood, 51, and said he was assigned to the Senate Division. He had been with the department since April 2005.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and colleagues,” reads a statement from the Capitol Police. “We ask that his family, and other USCP officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected during this profoundly difficult time.”