Capitol Police Chief Sund has stepped down, leaving earlier than expected

Sund announced his resignation on Thursday, hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., publicly called on him to step down over the department's handling of the violent pro-Trump riot at the Capitol.

As of Friday, Sund had left his position, and Assistant Chief Yogananda Pittman became acting police chief, according to the department's website.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who had announced his resignation effective Jan. 16, has stepped down from his post days earlier than that.

Sund and his deputies did not request significant help from other law enforcement agencies in advance of the siege, which unfolded at the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers attempted to certify the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Nor did the department have enough of its own officers and fortifications - or a backup plan in place - to keep the mob out of the building.

In a letter reported by multiplenews outlets, Sund wrote a memo to members of the Capitol Police Board, saying, in part: "I am respectfully submitting my letter of resignation, effective Sunday, January 16, 2021."

The Capitol Police did not respond to a question from The Washington Post about why Sund left his position early.

Pittman has worked for the Capitol Police since 2001, initially providing security for senators and dignitaries, the agency's website says. In 2006, she was promoted to sergeant, working in the communications division; she later she became a lieutenant and worked in the House division.

In 2012, Pittman was one of the first Black female supervisors to become a captain, according to the agency’s website. In that position, she led her unit in providing security for the 2013 presidential inauguration. In 2018, she was promoted to deputy chief.