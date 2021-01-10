Many still haven’t received their 2019 tax refunds, US senator says

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire says she’s hearing from “numerous” constituents who say their 2019 federal tax returns haven’t been processed and, if owed, refunds haven’t been issued.

The coronavirus pandemic delayed the processing of tax returns for many last year.

“That we have entered calendar year 2021 and there are 2019 returns and refunds that remain to be processed and issued is unacceptable,” Shaheen, a Democrat, said in a letter to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig.