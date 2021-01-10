Mass. reports 5,396 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 77 new deaths Sunday

The state reported 5,396 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number in Massachusetts to 413,329. The Department of Public Health also reported that the confirmed death toll grew to 12,875, including 77 new deaths Sunday.

In Massachusetts, 90,567 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, according to the state health department, while 2,225 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

As of Sunday, 81,754 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus, the state reported. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 11.7 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,543 people, bringing that total to 399,660.