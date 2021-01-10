Mass. reports 5,396 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 77 new deaths Sunday

The state reported 5,396 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number in Massachusetts to 413,329. The Department of Public Health also reported that the confirmed death toll grew to 12,875, including 77 new deaths Sunday.
In Massachusetts, 90,567 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, according to the state health department, while 2,225 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.
As of Sunday, 81,754 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus, the state reported. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 11.7 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,543 people, bringing that total to 399,660.
The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 7.21 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.
The state said the rate would be 8.4 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.
The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients fell from 2,343 to 2,336. The lowest that metric has been is 155.
