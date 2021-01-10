Donald “Dee” Rowe, longtime University of Connecticut coach and administrator, dies Sunday

Rowe coached the men’s basketball team to a 103-78 record from 1969-77, leading the Huskies to the 1976 Sweet 16. He later helped found the Big East and was a member of the search committees that hired Jim Calhoun and Geno Auriemma.

Longtime University of Connecticut coach and administrator Donald “Dee” Rowe died Sunday, the school announced. He was 91.

A Worcester native, Rowe was the basketball coach and athletic director at Worcester Academy for 13 years before moving to UConn. In 1980, Dave Gavitt selected Rowe as an assistant for the United States basketball team that did not play in the Olympics because of the United States boycott.

