It looks like it’s time for change in Pittsburgh after stunning loss to Browns

Sunday night’s 48-37 wild-card loss at home to the Browns was an utter embarrassment for the Steelers, Tomlin, and Roethlisberger. The Steelers had every advantage over the Browns — home field, good health, experience, an opponent in disarray because of COVID-19 — yet it was the Steelers who came out sloppy and ill-prepared. The Browns jumped all over the Steelers, 35-10, at halftime, as Roethlisberger threw three picks (four for the game) and the Steelers’ defense got gashed by Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb, and Kareem Hunt (four total touchdowns). They mounted a decent comeback in the second half, but ruined it with a horrible decision to punt on fourth-and-1 from midfield. A season that started 11-0 finished with five losses in six games and an embarrassing loss at home to the Browns.

But how much longer will he tolerate Tomlin and Roethlisberger once again wasting a great regular season with a gag job in the playoffs?

Steelers owner Art Rooney is one of the most patient executives in the NFL, keeping Mike Tomlin as his head coach for 14 seasons and Ben Roethlisberger as his quarterback for 17.

This is nothing new for Tomlin and Roethlisberger. Their last playoff game, in January 2018, was strikingly similar — they were the No. 2 seed, had a first-round bye, and the Jaguars jumped out to a 21-0 lead and held on for a 45-42 win. And since their last Super Bowl appearance in the 2010 season, Tomlin and Roethlisberger have consistently come up small in the postseason. Tomlin and Roethlisberger are 3-6 in the playoffs since the start of 2011, with four one-and-dones.

Tomlin has a great record in the regular season, 145-78-1 (.650). But he and Roethlisberger consistently come up small in the postseason. After 14 years of the coach and 17 years of the quarterback, Rooney has to be wondering if it’s time for a change.

Ben Roethlisberger sits on the bench next to center Maurkice Pouncey following a 48-37 loss to the Browns Sunday night. Don Wright/Associated Press

The Browns’ big win is where we start the Wild Card weekend in review:

▪ Cleveland Browns, what a story. First playoff win in 26 years, when a young Bill Belichick led them to a wild-card win over the Patriots.

This time, the circumstances were a little different. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was cooped up in his basement because of COVID-19. His team had one practice all week. The Browns were staring down decades of bad history — a 6-44 record and 17-game losing streak all-time in Pittsburgh.

But the Browns were opportunistic in the first half, capitalizing on three turnovers to score 35 points by halftime. And though they gave Browns fans everywhere a heart attack in the second half, Baker Mayfield and Co. closed the game out with 13 huge points in the fourth quarter.

Stefanski wasn’t directly involved in Sunday’s win, but it’s a great reflection of his program. He turned a 6-10 team into 11-5 this year, and the Browns came out looking sharp and well-prepared despite their tough circumstances. The Browns face a tough task next Sunday at Kansas City, but who cares? They’re playing with house money.

▪ Don’t look now. The big, bad Ravens are back. They refuse to get pushed around, and they aren’t afraid to play the role of villain.

Sunday’s 20-13 win over the Titans win was their sixth in a row, and the Ravens got their revenge against Tennessee, which upset the Ravens in November by congregating on their midfield logo during warmups. In Sunday’s rematch in Nashville, the Ravens taunted the Titans by stomping on the logo after a late turnover sealed the game, drawing a 15-yard penalty. And when the game ended, Lamar Jackson sprinted into the tunnel with about 25 seconds still on the game clock, refusing to shake any Titans’ hands.

It was brash. It was disrespectful. And it was exactly what the Ravens want to tell the rest of the league.

“There wasn’t any reason for us to shake hands,” Jackson said.

Jackson (136 rushing yards) won his first career playoff game, and finally coming from behind to win (the Ravens trailed, 10-0, early).

But the real story was the Ravens’ defense. They limited the Titans to 3 points over the final three quarters, suffocated Derrick Henry to 40 yards on 18 rushes, and held the Titans to just 209 total yards. Between Weeks 12-17 the Ravens were No. 4 in the NFL in points allowed (18.0).

The Ravens head to Buffalo next week. Josh Allen and Co. better be ready for a slugfest.

▪ Tomlin wasn’t the only coach to chicken out on a key fourth-down decision. Titans coach Mike Vrabel had what may have been, statistically speaking, the worst coaching decision of the season in the fourth quarter of Tennessee’s loss.

The situation: Trailing, 17-13, with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Vrabel punted on fourth and 2 from the Ravens’ 40-yard line instead of going for it. The analytics websites were all over Vrabel.

The outfit EdjSports said that the decision to punt decreased the Titans’ chances of winning by 14 percent and was the most costly decision of the season outside of the final four minutes of a game. Pro Football Reference said it was “the first time in our database [complete back to 1994] that a team in the playoffs punted on 4th and 2 from this field position, down by one score in the 4th Quarter.”The “Surrender Index” ranked it in the “100thpercentile of cowardly punts” for the 2020 season and in the “99.92 percentile of all punts since 2009.”

Vrabel is usually pretty good with being aggressive and playing the percentages. But he turned into a fraidy cat in the playoffs, and it cost his team dearly.

▪ Road teams and underdogs continued to do well on wild-card weekend. Road teams went 4-2 this weekend and since 2018 are 10-4. Underdogs also went 4-2 this weekend against the spread, and are 15-3 since 2017.

▪ Mitchell Trubisky may have gotten his team into the playoffs, but Sunday’s 21-9 loss to the Saints was why the Bears will be looking for a new quarterback this offseason.

The Saints’ defense is excellent, finishing in the top five in points and yards allowed this year, but Trubisky was brutal on Sunday. He threw for just 199 yards, with 93 of them coming on a meaningless final drive. The Bears gained just 239 yards and went 1 for 10 on third down. And Trubisky showed a glaring lack of awareness on a fourth-down run in the first half, running out of bounds short of the stick and not making nearly enough effort to convert the play.

Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, is almost certainly done in Chicago. Coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace may not be far behind.

▪ The worst performance of the weekend belonged to the Seattle Seahawks, who wasted a 12-4 season and lost, 30-20, to a Rams team that didn’t have a healthy quarterback.

Russell Wilson jogs off the field during the first half of Saturday's playoff loss. Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Seahawks had issues on the offensive line all game, allowing five sacks to a Rams defense that didn’t have to blitz much. They took dumb penalties (nine for 60 yards overall) — a false start on fourth and 1, running out of bounds on a punt, and twice getting themselves in first-and-25 situations. They had unimaginative play-calling (2 for 14 on third down) and telegraphed their plays, as when Russell Wilson threw a pick-six on a wide receiver screen.

And Wilson sleep-walked through the game, completing just 11-of-27 passes for 174 yards and showing no sign of urgency (several of those sacks were on him). Wilson has been decidedly average over the second half of the season, ranking 15th in passer rating and 21st in yards per attempt since Week 10.

Sean McVay is a heck of a coach, but the Seahawks should have romped. Jared Goff could barely grip the football and completed just 9-of-19 passes for 155 yards.

“I told these guys I have no place in my brain for this outcome. We were planning on winning and moving on,” coach Pete Carroll said after the game.

The Rams didn’t win as much as the Seahawks, who were unprepared and over-confident, lost this game. Carroll and Wilson should return their weekly paychecks for that performance.

▪ Washington fourth-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke was the best story of the weekend, going toe-to-toe with Tom Brady in a 31-23 loss. But Washington coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner (son of Norv Turner) deserve a ton of credit for coaching up Heinicke and putting him in a position to succeed on Saturday night.

Washington finished 7-10, and needs to find a new quarterback this offseason, but Rivera did an excellent job in his first season. You can tell he’s building a good culture.

Tracking former Patriots

▪ Bucs QB Tom Brady: His 381 passing yards were his fourth-most in postseason history, behind Super Bowl 52 (505), Super Bowl 51 (466), and the 2017 AFC Championship Game against the Steelers (384).

▪ Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski: Didn’t have any catches Saturday night, but I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the excellent job he did in run blocking, particularly against Chase Young.

Antonio Brown celebrates his touchdown with Tom Brady during the first half of Saturday's win over Washington. Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

▪ Bucs WR Antonio Brown: Had two catches for 49 yards, including a 36-yard TD, plus one run for 22 yards. I’m surprised Brady isn’t targeting him more.

▪ Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister: Had zero catches on five targets against the Rams. Not the way you want to end a season.

▪ Titans K Stephen Gostkowski: Hit both field goal attempts (25 and 45) and his extra point in the loss to the Ravens. He only hit 18-of-26 field goals this year (5 of 10 from 40-49 yards), but finished the season by connecting on his last eight attempts.

▪ Titans CB Malcolm Butler: Had his second career postseason interception in the first quarter against the Ravens. You probably remember the first one.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.