Jessie Diggins wins 1st Tour de Ski title for United States

Her final time of more than three hours was 1 minute, 24 seconds ahead of Russian Yulia Stupak. Ebba Andersson of Sweden was third.

Leading the women’s time standings after seven events, Diggins placed second in the 10-kilometer final stage of the 10-day competition raced in Italy and Switzerland.

VAL DI FIEMME, Italy — Jessie Diggins won the first cross-country skiing title ever for the United States in Sunday’s Tour de Ski.

In 15 years of the marathon competition, Diggins’s third place three years ago is the only other podium finish by an American man or woman.

“This is a lifelong goal ... it really means a lot. We have had an amazing team atmosphere this whole time, amazing support, and help, and so many cheers from all around the world, so that really gave me wings up the hill today,” Diggins said.

Four different Norwegians combined to win the past seven editions of the women’s Tour de Ski. The cross-country skiing power did not enter the 2021 competitions because of safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Diggins, from Saint Paul, Minn., won an Olympic gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games in team sprint with Kikkan Randall.

Diggins and Rosie Brennan, who finished seventh on Sunday in sixth in the overall standings, combined for nine total podiums during the race.