Jets interview three more for head coach job, including Bills OC Brian Daboll

The three interviews bring the total who’ve spoken to the Jets, who fired Adam Gase after two seasons last Sunday, to seven. New York has also interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy , former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis , San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh , and Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady .

The 45-year-old Daboll, part of the Patriots staff for more than a decade, has become a popular name among clubs looking for a new coach. He met with the Jets remotely and was expected to interview with the Los Angeles Chargers later Sunday.

The Jets are also expected to interview former cornerback and current New Orleans defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn and Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Brian Daboll had multiple stops with the Patriots before landing in Buffalo. Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Daboll, who interviewed for the Browns’ vacancy last year, got his first NFL gig in 2000 as a defensive assistant for Bill Belichick, who promoted him to wide receivers coach in 2002. He joined Eric Mangini’s staff as the Jets’ quarterbacks coach in 2007, bouncing from Cleveland to Miami to Kansas City in various roles before returning to the Patriots as the tight ends coach from 2013-16.

Daboll has earned respect around the league for his work, in particular, with Allen the past three seasons. The Bills quarterback has developed from a big-armed but raw rookie first-round pick in 2018 to garnering MVP consideration this season. Buffalo had the NFL’s second-ranked overall offense, behind only Kansas City.

Broncos finish with quintet vying to replace John Elway as GM

The Broncos completed their first round of virtual interviews to replace John Elway as general manager with in-house candidate Brian Stark, their college scouting director. Terry Fontenot of the Saints interviewed Saturday, as did Patriots executive Dave Ziegler, who broke into the NFL with the Broncos in 2010 but has told Denver he’s remaining in New England, where he’s expected to replace the departed Nick Caserio.

Champ Kelly of the Bears and Vikings executive George Paton interviewed for the job Friday.

Finalists are expected to meet in-person next week with the Broncos’ search committee of Elway, team president and CEO Joe Ellis, head coach Vic Fangio, and chief communications officer Patrick Smyth. Elway, 60, is moving into more of an overseer’s role as vice president of football operations in 2021.

Ellis said last week it was “very important” for the Broncos to consider minority candidates, noting the team’s player roster is 75 percent Black. Both Fontenot, the Saints’ vice president and assistant general manager in charge of pro personnel, and Kelly, the Bears’ assistant director of player personnel who spent eight seasons in Denver’s personnel department, are Black.

Alex Smith noncommittal on returning for 2021 season

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith has two years left on his contract, but said he plans to “take a few weeks” to mull over his future and whether he wants to continue playing the day after Tom Brady and Tampa Bay ended his team’s season.

“I had so much fun this year, especially given all the COVID stuff,” he said, “but to be back in the locker room, to be on the field with the guys, to be playing a game I love and to lose yourself in it, it’s one of the greatest feelings in the world. You cannot duplicate it outside of here.

What does the future hold for Alex Smith? Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

“And for me, I’m going to take a few weeks. My wife has been through a lot and my family, certainly I’m going to take their input. But that’s something that right now I’m still just living in the moment and not getting ahead of myself. That is for another time and place.”

Smith was held out of Saturday’s loss with what was labeled a “calf strain” in the right leg he suffered a compound fracture in two years ago — an injury that not only kept him off the field until this past October, but led to a life-threatening infection. Smith said it’s “obviously a little more complicated” than a calf injury, ultimately costing him three and a half games, but is unrelated to the limb-salvage procedure he underwent in 2018.