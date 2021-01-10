Marc McLaughlin lifts No. 2-ranked Boston College men’s hockey with short-handed OT goal

Sam Breen had 19 points and 10 rebounds as the UMass women’s basketball team (8-2, 4-1 Atlantic 10) rallied for a 61-56 win over Fordham (6-3, 3-2) at the Mullins Center. The victory ends a 13-game losing streak against the Rams. Ber’Nyah Mayo and Makennah White added 11 points apiece. Anna DeWolfe had a game-high 21 points for Fordham … Riley Childs had 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists, Chiara Tibbitt added 10 points, and Boston University (4-0 Patriot) completed a two-game weekend sweep with a 62-58 win at Colgate (1-3), which was led by Alexa Brodie’s 20 points … Ivana Raca scored 16 points and Gina Conti added 13 as Wake Forest (6-3, 3-2 ACC) took a 68-48 home win against Boston College (5-5, 1-5). Makayla Dickens had 14 points and Cameron Swartz 11 for the Eagles … Kianna Smith scored 17 points and No. 2 Louisville (10-0, 3-0 ACC) waited out a two-hour delay caused by COVID-19 protocols, before beating visiting Clemson, 70-45. The ACC said the delay came “as a result of a player undergoing further testing.” Louisville began the game with just seven players available, but eventually had 11 of 12 players ready. The Tigers (8-4, 3-4) were led by Hannah Hank’s 11 points … Destanni Henderson scored 22 points and Aliyah Boston added 20 as No. 5 South Carolina (8-1, 3-0 SEC) rallied for a 75-70 win at No. 10 Kentucky (9-3, 2-2) … Charlisse Leger-Walker (17 points) made a layup at the buzzer in overtime as host Washington State (7-1, 5-1 Pac-12) rallied for a 71-69 win over past No. 7 Arizona (8-2, 6-2). Leger-Walker also made a layup with two seconds left in regulation to tie it at 60, converting after a pass from her sister Krystal … In men’s basketball, Jordan Burns had 17 points as Colgate (3-1 Patriot) rolled to an 89-45 win at Boston University. Sukhmail Mathon had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Terriers (1-3) … Luka Garza , the nation’s leading scorer, had 33 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 as No. 5 Iowa defeated No. 16 Minnesota, 86-71, in Iowa City. Jordan Bohannon had 19 points and 14 assists for the Hawkeyes (11-2, 5-1 Big Ten). The Golden Gophers (10-4, 3-4) were led by 13 points apiece from Both Gach and Marcus Carr .

Marc McLaughlin scored an unassisted shorthanded goal just 25 seconds into overtime to lift the second-ranked Boston College men’s hockey team to a 3-2 win at UNH. Casey Carreau and Mike Hardman also scored for the Eagles (6-2-0 Hockey East). Patrick Grasso tied it at 2 for the Wildcats (3-4-1) on the power play at 12:52 of the third period … Matt Demelis , Riley Hughes , and Dylan Jackson gave Northeastern (5-3-2 Hockey East) a 3-0 lead and the No. 14 Huskies held on for a 3-2 win at Merrimack (1-5-0). Connor Murphy got the victory with 26 saves.

NBA

Wizards’ Bryant has ACL tear

Washington's Thomas Bryant will be out the rest of the season after Saturday's injury. Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards will likely will be without center Thomas Bryant for the remainder of the season because of a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Bryan was hurt after incidental contact with two Miami players during the Wizards’ loss to the Heat on Saturday night … The Atlanta Hawks said guard Bogdan Bogdanovic suffered “an avulsion fracture in his right knee with associated soft tissue inflammation and a bone bruise” in Saturday night’s loss at Charlotte. No timetable for his return was given.

WINTER SPORTS

Diggins win first US cross-country skiing title

Jessie Diggins won the first cross-country skiing title ever for the United States in the Tour de Ski at Val di Fiemme, Italy. Leading the women’s time standings after seven events, Diggins placed second in the 10-kilometer final stage of the 10-day competition raced in Italy and Switzerland. Her final time of more than three hours was 1 minute, 24 seconds ahead of Russian Yulia Stupak … Lara Gut-Behrami won a tricky World Cup super-G by 0.16 seconds over Marta Bassino of Italy on a fast, twisting course in St. Anton, Austria. World Cup super-G champion Corinne Suter was third, 0.20 behind her Swiss teammate … Marco Schwarz of Austria won a World Cup slalom in Adelboden, Switzerland, finishing 0.14 ahead of Linus Strasser of Germany. Englishman Dave Ryding was another .01 back in third … Russia’s Tatyana Ivanova rallied to defeat Natalie Geisenberger of Germany in a women’s World Cup luge race at Sigulda, Latvia. Ivanova finished two runs in 1 minute, 23.594 seconds to Geisenberger’s 1:23.646. American Summer Britcher was 10th, while Brittney Arndt was 12th and Ashley Farquharson was 14th … Germany driver Francesco Friedrich set the men’s record for World Cup bobsled wins and tied the overall mark with his 46th career victory. Friedrich won a four-man race at Winterberg, Germany in 1 minute, 48.13 seconds. Canada’s Justin Kripps was second, 0.57 off the pace. Codie Bascue had the top US finish, tying for 14th.

MISCELLANY

English wins PGA playoff in Hawaii

Harris English hits from the first tee during Sunday's final round. Matthew Thayer/Associated Press

Harris English, winless on the PGA Tour since 2013, needed an extra hole to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii. English missed a 10-foot eagle putt in regulation on the par-5 18th hole for a 4-under-par 69 to force a playoff with Joaquin Niemann, and he ended it on the 18th with a 6-foot birdie. Niemann, who closed with a 64, missed his birdie putt. Niemann had eight birdies through 14 holes and matched the low score of the tournament. Justin Thomas’s 66 left him one shot out of the playoff … Top-seeded American Sofia Kenin came back from match point down to beat Yulia Putintseva, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, and reach the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open. Kenin next faces Maria Sakkari, who beat Garbine Muguruza, 7-5, 6-4. Second seed Elina Svitolina beat Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (10-8). Fourth seed Aryna Sabalenka earned a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ons Jabeur, and will play sixth seed Elena Rybakina, who beat Daria Kasatkina, 6-3, 6-4 … No. 8 seed Frances Tiafoe reached the Delray Beach (Fla.) Open quarterfinals by beating fellow American Bjorn Fratangelo, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. Tiafoe won his first ATP Tour title as a 20-year-old wild card at Delray Beach in 2018. He is 9-2 in the tournament and 62-93 elsewhere on the ATP Tour … The Vancouver Canucks cancelled their training camp practices and workouts Sunday “out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure of COVID-19.”