Pro personnel director Dave Ziegler is in line to replace Nick Caserio for Patriots

Because of the title of the job opening, according to another league source, the Patriots do not need to meet the requirements of the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which requires franchises to interview diverse candidates, before officially promoting Ziegler.

Ziegler, who joined the Patriots in 2012, is a likely candidate to replace Nick Caserio, who left last week for the Texans’ general manager job, although, according to a league source, no decision has been made on what Ziegler’s title might be.

The Patriots are keeping a key member of their front office when pro personnel director Dave Ziegler took his name out of the running for the Broncos’ general manager vacancy and informed them he is staying in New England, a league source confirmed to the Globe Sunday.

Ziegler has been with the Patriots for eight seasons and served as Caserio’s right-hand man as assistant director of player personnel in 2020. Caserio was introduced as the Texans’ GM on Friday.

Keeping Ziegler in the fold is an important move as the organization heads into free agency with plenty of salary cap space — currently around $60 million — and plenty of positional holes to fill. Ziegler’s familiarity with the roster and the priorities will be key as the club navigates the offseason.

According to Denver’s KUSA, Ziegler was impressive in his Denver interview, but after speaking with Bill Belichick Sunday morning, he elected to stay with the Patriots.

Ziegler previously spent four seasons as the director of pro personnel and three as the assistant director of pro scouting. Ziegler worked for three seasons in the Broncos scouting department before coming to New England.

Several people that have previously served in the Patriots front office are available if the club is looking to bolster its scouting department, including former Lions GM Bob Quinn, former Chiefs GM Scott Pioli, and ex-Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff.

