Colleges are under pressure to hold accountable those who sought to overturn election, attended Capitol riot

At the New England Law, Scott Brown, the new dean and until recently President Trump’s ambassador to New Zealand, is facing pressure to discipline a student who attended last week’s riot and posted video on his Facebook page of an angry crowd confronting officers at a barricade in front of the Capitol.

At Harvard University’s Kennedy School, more than a 1,000 students, alumni, and staff are urging administrators to cut ties with US Representative Elise Stefanik – an adviser for the school’s Institute of Politics – because of the New York Republican’s role in trying to overturn the election results even after a mob attacked the Capitol.

Across the country, college administrators are being called on to hold accountable students, faculty, and leaders who participated in last Wednesday’s violence.

“It’s crucial that we have minimum standards of who we accept into our committee,” said Ryan Enos, a government professor at Harvard, and among those who signed the petition calling for Stefanik’s ouster from a university advisory committee. “What our country is facing, is a group of politicians trying to justify, or sweep under the rug, what happened in our country last week. We can’t just move on, and allow politicians to get away with it.”

Megan Corrigan, a Harvard Law School student who started the petition with a classmate, said Stefanik’s decision to challenge the count of the electoral votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and suggest voter fraud without any proof enabled the violence. While other lawmakers backed off on efforts to contest the election results after the attack that left five people dead, Stefanik did not, Corrigan said.

“Her actions on Wednesday were so shocking and anti-democractic,” Corrigan said.

Stefanik should not hold a position on leadership and honor at the Institute of Politics, Corrigan said.

Stefanik, a Harvard graduate, is one of 13 members on the Institute of Politics advisory group that includes former Maine Republican Senator Olympia Snowe, Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu, and David Axelrod, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama.

Stefanik, a Trump ally, did not respond to a request for comment. However, in an interview on Saturday in New York, she defended her actions, said everybody should condemn violence, and opposed efforts to impeach Trump.

“I also stand by my objections which focused on the Constitutional issues in certain states where I felt and many millions of Americans feel that the Constitution was usurped because unelected officials did not follow state election law,” Stefanik said, according to a New York public radio station WAMC. “Those objections are valid and they should be discussed in a peaceful manner and they were discussed.”

Officials with Harvard’s Kennedy School declined to comment on the petition and the calls for Stefanik’s removal.

New England Law plans to hire an outside law firm to review the participation of anyone from its community in Wednesday’s mob unrest at the Capitol and determine whether they violated the school’s conduct code, said Jennifer Kelly, a spokeswoman at the school

“The events of last week were horrifying and unconscionable,” Kelly said in statement. “Five people lost their lives, and all who were responsible for contributing to the violence must be held to account.”

The school has received complaints about student Samson Racioppi’s presence at the Capitol on Wednesday. Racioppi is an organizer with the group “Super Happy Fun America,” which organized the Straight Pride Parade in Boston in 2019.

Racioppi did not respond to a request for comment. Photos and a video he posted showed him outside the Capitol with a crowd yelling at police in front of a barricade and what looks like an officer spraying pepper spray into the crowd. The video was removed Monday afternoon.

On his Facebook page, Racioppi wrote, “So … Why is occupying the Capitol bad? I condemn the violence and destruction of course but … People had a legitimate grievance and they took it to the actor. You may not view their grievances as legitimate, but that’s not the point. While it may be illegal, was it such a bad thing for them to do?”

Kelly declined to comment on specific student behavior. But she said Brown, who became dean of the law school last Monday after leaving his post as ambassador, is responding directly to students and alumni who have brought forward complaints.

As Trump’s presidency comes to an end, many inside the administration will soon be looking for jobs in academia and colleges will have to grapple with whether hiring them or offering them prized fellowships makes the institution complicit in the insurrection and anti-democratic actions, Enos, the Harvard professor said.

Enos said it’s important for colleges to represent diverse political views and protect academic freedom, but if last week’s violence goes unanswered it is likely to spur further threats to democracy.

“Harvard has a duty to represent people from the political spectrum,” he said. “But there has to be bright line, violence falls on one side of that bright line.”





