Concord Museum to hold forum for MLK Day

The Concord Museum is marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a virtual forum on civil disobedience featuring US Representative Ro Khanna.

The conversation with Khanna, a California Democrat, will be held Monday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. Khanna’s grandfather, Amarnath Vidyalankar, was inspired by Henry David Thoreau’s act of civil disobedience and was jailed as part of Mahatma Gandhi’s independence movement in India.

Khana and Tom Putnam,the museum’s executive director, will discuss King, Gandhi, Thoreau, and the significance of non-violent protest in the nation’s democracy today. Thoreau’s 1849 essay “Civil Disobedience” has inspired nonviolent activism since then, including the civil rights movement in the US and Indian independence movements.