Two-alarm fire in Back Bay displaces nine residents

A two-alarm fire in the Back Bay displaced nine residents on Sunday evening, according to Boston fire officials.
Firefighters rushed to the building at 295-297 Beacon St. around 10:15 p.m., the Boston Fire Department said in a series of tweets. The fire appeared to have moved from the basement to the third floor through the walls.
At approximately 10:15 a fire at 295-297 Beacon St. Downtown. The fire was in the basement and traveled in the walls to the 3rd floor a second alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/GJ2kKOo0hE— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 11, 2021
Officials announced that the blaze was under control around 10:50 p.m. No one was injured, though the fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage, they said.
A site detailing the building’s history says the structure was built between 1885 and 1886 and contains several residences.
Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.
This story is developing and will be updated.