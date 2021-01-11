Two-alarm fire in Back Bay displaces nine residents

Firefighters rushed to the building at 295-297 Beacon St. around 10:15 p.m., the Boston Fire Department said in a series of tweets. The fire appeared to have moved from the basement to the third floor through the walls.

A two-alarm fire in the Back Bay displaced nine residents on Sunday evening, according to Boston fire officials.

Officials announced that the blaze was under control around 10:50 p.m. No one was injured, though the fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage, they said.

A site detailing the building’s history says the structure was built between 1885 and 1886 and contains several residences.

Advertisement

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated.