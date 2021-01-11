fb-pixel Skip to main content

Bruins will play Flyers at Lake Tahoe on Feb. 21

By Julian Benbow Globe Staff,Updated January 11, 2021, 4:39 p.m.
The Bruins played the Canadiens at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 31, 2015.Michael Dwyer

The Bruins will play the Flyers in the great outdoors, at Lake Tahoe, Nev., the NHL announced Monday.

The game is Sunday, Feb. 21, at 3 p.m. on NBC. The Avalanche and Golden Knights will play the day before, also at 3 p.m.

“It is always an honor for the Bruins to be chosen to play in one of the NHL’s premier events,” Bruins president Cam Neely said in a release. “Each time we have played outdoors it has been a great experience for our players and fans, and we expect Lake Tahoe to be the same. It promises to be a unique environment which will make for a great TV viewing experience.”

The game will be the fourth outdoors for the Bruins. They defeated the Flyers, 2-1, in overtime, at Fenway Park in 2010. The Bruins also lost to the Canadiens, 5-1, at Gillette Stadium in 2016 and beat the Blackhawks, 4-2, at Notre Dame Stadium in 2019.

An artist's rendering of what the rink at Lake Tahoe will look like.Courtesy of the NHL

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.