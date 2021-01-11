Bruins will play Flyers at Lake Tahoe on Feb. 21

The Bruins will play the Flyers in the great outdoors, at Lake Tahoe, Nev., the NHL announced Monday.
The game is Sunday, Feb. 21, at 3 p.m. on NBC. The Avalanche and Golden Knights will play the day before, also at 3 p.m.
“It is always an honor for the Bruins to be chosen to play in one of the NHL’s premier events,” Bruins president Cam Neely said in a release. “Each time we have played outdoors it has been a great experience for our players and fans, and we expect Lake Tahoe to be the same. It promises to be a unique environment which will make for a great TV viewing experience.”
The game will be the fourth outdoors for the Bruins. They defeated the Flyers, 2-1, in overtime, at Fenway Park in 2010. The Bruins also lost to the Canadiens, 5-1, at Gillette Stadium in 2016 and beat the Blackhawks, 4-2, at Notre Dame Stadium in 2019.
