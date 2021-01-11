Read Bill Belichick’s statement in declining the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was nominated to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, from President Trump. On Monday night, he declined the honor in a statement. Read it below:

“Recently, I was offered the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which I was flattered by out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients,” the coach wrote.

“Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award. Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom, and democracy. I know I also represent my family and the New England Patriots team.