More than $425,000 in grants given to Boston arts organizations operated by people of color

Seventeen Boston arts organizations operated by people of color have each received $25,000 from the City of Boston. Given in partnership with the Boston Foundation and the Barr Foundation, the grants were designed to provide assistance during the COVID-19 crisis.

The funding, totaling more than $425,000, was distributed via the CARES Act, the federal economic stimulus bill intended to alleviate the pandemic’s financial devastation. According to a press release, the grants will benefit small- to mid-size groups while also beginning to address “historical disinvestment in BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, and people of color] communities.”

Recipients include Black Market, Castle of our Skins, Company One Theatre, Front Porch Arts Collective, Hyde Square Task Force, and the Urbano Project.