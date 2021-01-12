More than $425,000 in grants given to Boston arts organizations operated by people of color

Seventeen Boston arts organizations operated by people of color have each received $25,000 from the City of Boston. Given in partnership with the Boston Foundation and the Barr Foundation, the grants were designed to provide assistance during the COVID-19 crisis.
The funding, totaling more than $425,000, was distributed via the CARES Act, the federal economic stimulus bill intended to alleviate the pandemic’s financial devastation. According to a press release, the grants will benefit small- to mid-size groups while also beginning to address “historical disinvestment in BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, and people of color] communities.”
Recipients include Black Market, Castle of our Skins, Company One Theatre, Front Porch Arts Collective, Hyde Square Task Force, and the Urbano Project.
“Relief funding for BIPOC organizations is extremely important, especially given the current times we are living in and given the history of where BIPOC organizations have been on the funding ladder,” read a statement from Shaumba Dibinga, founding artistic director of OrigiNation Cultural Arts, which offers performing arts programs for youth and received one of the $25,000 grants.
Grantees have been asked to participate in a “collective learning and discovery process” with public officials who want to create more equitable grant programs in the future.
