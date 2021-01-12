Casino magnate, GOP power broker Sheldon Adelson dies at 87

Sheldon Adelson, who rose from hawking newspapers in Downtown Crossing as a preteen to creating a global casino empire, bankrolling right-wing causes and candidates and Jewish and medical research charities, died Monday. The native of Dorchester was 87.

He died of complications from treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the Las Vegas Sands said Tuesday.

Unfazed by risks, rivals, or the law, Mr. Adelson had acquired the Las Vegas Sands Corp. and amassed a fortune estimated in 2019 by Forbes at $35.1 billion, making him among the world’s wealthiest people.

After taking the Sands public in 2004, his net worth grew for two years by $1 million an hour — weekends, holidays, and nights included. In a few months in 2009, it fell from $30 billion to $2 billion. But by 2013, he had it all back, with billions to spare. Often the cash register rang up $2 million an hour.

Along the way, he drew countless gamblers and vacationers to his archipelago of fantasy resorts with Venetian-themed canals, motorized gondolas, singing gondoliers, and replicas of St. Mark’s Campanile and the Rialto Bridge to go with acres of slot machines and roulette wheels, lavish floor shows, and the biggest, gaudiest hotels anywhere on the planet.

Mr. Adelson also became one of America’s heavyweight political spenders — the largest single donor in the 2012 elections — following the Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling in 2010, which removed many limits on political contributions as unconstitutional infringements of free speech.

In May 2016, after Donald Trump became the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, Mr. Adelson told him in a private meeting in Manhattan that he was willing to contribute more to help elect him than he had to any previous campaign, a sum that could exceed $100 million, according to two Republicans with direct knowledge of the commitment. He eventually gave the Trump presidential campaign only $25 million; he was still its largest donor.

“He is a candidate with actual CEO experience, shaped and molded by the commitment and risk of his own money rather than the public’s,” Mr. Adelson wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post. Trump, he added, “has created a movement in this country that cannot be denied.’'

After Trump’s election, Mr. Adelson gave $5 million to the committee organizing the inauguration festivities. It was the largest single contribution for any president’s inaugural event, and on the day of the swearing-in ceremony in January 2017, Mr. Adelson and his wife, Miriam, sat along the aisle a few rows back as Trump took the oath of office. Under the Trump administration, the Adelsons achieved at least one of their long-held goals: the relocation of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, in 2018.

Mr. Adelson had for years showered king’s ransoms on Republican Party stalwarts. He was a major supporter of President George W. Bush in 2004, and gave $92.7 million to campaigns and super PACs supporting Newt Gingrich, Mitt Romney, and others in 2012. He told Forbes he was willing to spend $100 million to defeat President Obama.

Mr. Adelson’s influence was on display in March 2014, when four prospective presidential candidates — Governors Chris Christie of New Jersey, Scott Walker of Wisconsin, and John Kasich of Ohio, and former governor Jeb Bush of Florida — went to Las Vegas for what critics called an audition before the Republican Party’s most coveted and fearsome moneyman.

“The four Republican candidates prostrated themselves, seeking Adelson’s stamp of approval and cash,” Thomas B. Edsall wrote on the op-ed page of The New York Times.

Mr. Adelson set off another flap in December 2015 when he bought The Las Vegas Review-Journal, Nevada’s biggest newspaper, for $140 million, using a shell company to hide his involvement. When he was revealed as the buyer by his own newspaper, questions were raised about whether he would interfere with its journalistic independence. His family pledged that the paper would be “fair, unbiased and accurate,” but the editor and some staff members took a buyout and resigned. The Review-Journal was reportedly the only major newspaper in the nation to endorse Trump for president.

In Israel, where he had a home and owned major conservative media outlets, Mr. Adelson supported Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party. He opposed statehood for Palestinians, favored Israeli settlements in occupied territories, and underwrote junkets to Israel by congressional Republicans.

He looked like a man spoiling for a fight: short, stout and pugnacious, with sparse reddish hair and a puffy pale face that reddened easily. Unions, reporters, and associates he considered disloyal incurred his wrath. He kept bodyguards and lawyers close for privacy and libel actions.

Mr. Adelson appeared to revel in telling investors and business groups about his ascent from Dickensian roots. Born in Boston on Aug. 4, 1933, Sheldon Gary Adelson grew up near Blue Hill Avenue, then one of the largest Jewish populations in the nation.

His father, Arthur, was a taxi driver, an immigrant from Lithuania; his mother, Sarah (Tonkin) emigrated from England and taught knitting. Mr. Adelson often told audiences of sleeping with his three other siblings on the floor of their parents’ bedroom.

He also said he encountered anti-Semitism early in his childhood from neighborhood bullies. “I was violently victimized for being a Jew,” Mr. Adelson told the Wall Street Journal. “We had to walk to school in groups.”

Despite the family’s struggles, his father kept his own charity box.

”He taught me a lesson that there’s always someone poorer than we are,” Mr. Adelson told the Latin Chamber of Commerce in Las Vegas in 1999, according to the Las Vegas Sun. “It is our obligation in life to share with people who are poorer than we are. I follow in my father’s footsteps.’'

In an interview with Boston magazine in 1989, he recalled a burning desire even as a boy to become a kingpin. He would, he said, walk past a block of stores in Dorchester, envying the people who were able to spend money in them. “I never thought about owning just one of the stores,’' he said. “I always wanted to own all of them.’'

Before even graduating from Roxbury Memorial High School, young Shelly Adelson had his first forays in creating a business. At age 11, he said, he hawked newspapers for a nickle a copy, then borrowed money to buy a succession of newsstands downtown.

At age 16, he said, he borrowed $10,000 to acquire candy machines in Brockton and placed them in stores and gas stations. He hired peers to sell candy at ball games. ”I fought my way out of poverty,” he told the chamber. “I worked my butt off.”

After graduating from Roxbury Memorial, Mr. Adelson moved to New York City and took classes at Bernard Baruch School of Business of the City University of New York, before joining the Army, working as a court reporter.

After his discharge, Mr. Adelson returned to the Boston area and embarked on a series of business ventures and misadventures: packager and distributor of hotel toiletries, venture capitalist, seller of a chemical windshield deicer, Hawaiian Islands charter airline operator, condominium developer, mortgage broker. Several businesses folded amid market collapses, one, the hotel distributor, burnt to the ground.

“My father used to say . . . ‘Sheldon, you’re like that horse stuff — you’re all over the place,’ " he once told investors.

Most of the businesses were started with chums from his old Dorchester neighborhood. One common denominator: his fiercely burning ambition.

Jason Chudnofsky, a longtime business associate, told The New Yorker of a meeting, held at the kitchen table in Mr. Adelson’s home in the mid-1980s. “He had a T-shirt on and was eating Chinese food out of a carton. He said, ‘Work with me, Jason, and we’re going to be dealing with ministers!’ I said, ‘What church?’ He said, ‘No, not church! Ministers of countries!’

“I was skeptical, knowing his past history.” Chudnofsky said, “Sheldon had lost a lot of money.”

Mr. Adelson’s fortunes changed permanently with the launch of The Interface Group in Needham. He had begun with a computer trade magazine, Data Communications User, and evolved the company into a small airline, the largest charter travel firm in New England, and a convention planner. At its core would be Comdex (Computer Dealers Exhibition), which essentially became the mobile market bazaar for the emerging personal computer industry.

In the 1980s and early 1990s, Comdex would hold a dozen or so trade shows a year, with as many as 110,000 attendees and 9,000 exhibitors. Mr. Adelson would approach each show like a real estate development: renting the convention center space for around a 25 cents a square foot, building lots — the booths — and providing electricity and security and selling the space for about $25 a square foot. Then he would collect the admission fees of tens of thousands of attendees. Plus, he would publish a daily tabloid newspaper for the event, up to 100 pages, packed with pricey ads.

“We are charging people for the right to shop,” said Mr. Adelson.

The company grossed a quarter billion annually, employing about 700 in the state, with offices overlooking Route 128, then “America’s Technology Highway.’'

Mr. Adelson sold Comdex to Softbank Corp. for $860 million in 1995 as he shifted his energies toward casinos.

Working in an Adelson business then could be a trial by fire and acid. To his supporters, Mr. Adelson was a brilliant bulldog. To his detractors, many of whom former employees, he was a belligerent, foul-mouthed, capricious bully.

“There’s a lot of turnover there,’' Bill Laberis, then editor of Computerworld, told Boston magazine in 1989. “The pace seems to be pretty murderous and there’s a lot of yelling and screaming.’’

“To work with Sheldon you need to have a coat of Teflon,” said Chudnofsky, who served as chief executive of Comdex from 1987 to 1995.

In 1989, his partnership concluded the purchase of the Sands Hotel and Casino, the Frank Sinatra-Rat Pack hangout, and added a convention center. Honeymooning with his second wife in Venice, Italy, in 1991, he found the inspiration for his next move. He imploded the Sands in 1996 to make way for his $1.5 billion Venetian Resort Hotel Casino in 1999. By 2003, it had 8,000 suites and rooms and a casino the size of two football fields. He owned a majority interest in the corporation, and, taking it public, became a multibillionaire overnight.

In 2007, three years after gaining a toehold in Macao with a $265 million casino, Mr. Adelson opened the Venetian Macao, a $2.4 billion, 39-story hotel and casino — the world’s seventh largest building, with a gaming paradise almost as big as 10 football fields. Asia’s fanatic gamblers poured in..

Mr. Adelson built other casino-hotels in Macao, Singapore, and Pennsylvania, and added the Las Vegas Palazzo.

During legislative efforts to allow casino gambling in Massachusetts, Mr. Adelson lobbied to build one in Marlborough.

“I’m the home team,” he told the Associated Press in 2007. “There are the Pats, there’s the Sox, there’s the Celtics, and then there’s Adelson. They’re champions in what they do, we’re the champions in what we do.”

When lawmakers approved a plan four years later for three casinos in the state, Mr. Adelson declined to enter the market, thinking it would be too saturated.

His company faced lawsuits, investigations, and accusations of bribing Chinese and American officials and of tolerating prostitutes and the Mafia. Mr. Adelson denied the allegations and was not personally implicated. His company was not convicted of serious wrongdoing, although it paid a $47 million fine in 2013 to avoid criminal charges in a money-laundering investigation.

Mr. Adelson had homes in Las Vegas; Malibu, California; Boston, and Tel Aviv.

Mr. Adelson and first wife, Sandra, had three children, Mitchell, Gary and Shelley. They divorced in 1988. In 1991, he married Dr. Miriam Farbstein Ochshorn, an Israeli physician, and had two sons, Adam and Matan.

Mr. Adelson spent most of his life as a Democrat. He gave thousands of dollars in donations to Senator Edward Kennedy and Mayor Thomas Menino of Boston; in 1996, he gave about $100,000 to the Democratic National Committee.

But as his wealth accumulated and his battles against the unions of Las Vegas broadened and intensified, he became staunchly conservative.

In addition to bankrolling right-wing politicians, Miriam and Sheldon Adelson donated hundreds of millions of dollars to medical research. Through their foundation in Needham, they donated at least $150 million to efforts encouraging researchers and doctors to collaborate on advances against cancer and neuromuscular diseases.

The couple have also financed the opening of a series of drug rehabilitation clinics in Israel and the United States.

Mr. Adelson had also been a longtime major benefactor to Temple Emanuel in Newton, where he often returned to commemorate Jewish holidays. Among other local beneficiaries of gifts from the Adelson family are Hebrew SeniorLife, Gateways: Access to Jewish Education, and Chelsea Jewish Foundation.

“He will be known as the most prolific Jewish philanthropist of his generation,” said his friend, Steven Grossman, a longtime Democratic leader in Massachusetts, told the Globe in 2008, “maybe even in recorded history.”





