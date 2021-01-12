Recipe: Nourishing, economical, old-style Italian greens and beans make a fine family meal

Serves 4 as a main course, 6 as a side

The simple, old-style Italian dish of garlicky greens and beans is a nourishing, economical, family meal that can be also be a side dish, best with crusty bread for sopping up the cooking juices. There should be some liquid left in the pan, but not so much that it's soupy. Swiss chard is a good choice for the greens because it offers both crisp stems (and ribs) and tender leaves, and it cooks fairly quickly. You can also use kale, broccoli rabe, escarole, or spinach and adjust the cooking time. For kale, discard the hard ribs and cook the leaves for an additional five minutes or until they're tender; broccoli rabe will also require a few extra minutes; escarole and spinach take less time, so allow five to six minutes for those leaves to wilt.

3 bunches green, red, or rainbow Swiss chard (2 1/12 pounds total), trimmed and well rinsed 5 tablespoons olive oil 5 cloves garlic, thinly sliced ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper 1½ cups chicken or vegetable stock 2 cans (15 ounces each) cannellini or Great Northern beans, drained Salt and black pepper, to taste Olive oil (for sprinkling) ¾ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese 1 lemon, cut into wedges

1. Cut the stems off the chard just below the leaf and any thick ribs from the leaves. Cut the stems and ribs into 1-inch pieces; transfer these to a bowl to keep separate from the leaves. Coarsely chop the leaves.

2. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the garlic and red pepper and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Don't let the garlic brown. Add the chard stems and ribs and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes.

3. Raise the heat to medium-high. Add one-third of the chard leaves. Cook, turning the leaves occasionally with tongs, and when they just start to wilt, add another one-third of chard. Use tongs to move the wilted leaves at the bottom of the skillet to the top and move the fresh leaves to the bottom of the pile. Repeat with the remaining chard. Continue to cook, turning the leaves with tongs, for 8 to 10 minutes, or until all the leaves are wilted and just tender, but not soft.

4. Stir in the stock, beans, salt, and black pepper. Simmer gently over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. If there is too much liquid left in the pan, let it bubble steadily for a few minutes until it reduces.

5. Divide the greens and beans and some of the cooking juices among 4 shallow bowls. Drizzle with a little olive oil and sprinkle generously with Parmesan. Serve with lemon.

Lisa Zwirn