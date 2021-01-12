fb-pixel Skip to main content
SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: Serve smoky drumsticks with buttermilk dipping sauce in front of the game or your latest series

By Karoline Boehm Goodnick Globe Correspondent,Updated January 12, 2021, 1 hour ago
Smoky Drumsticks with Buttermilk Dipping Sauce.
Smoky Drumsticks with Buttermilk Dipping Sauce.Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 4

With just a hint of heat, these chicken drumsticks can be satisfying finger food for watching the game or your latest series. The flavors are complex and smoky but not quite spicy, making them a safe choice for younger diners, too. The night before or the morning you're going to cook the drumsticks, marinate them in smoked and sweet paprika with brown sugar and cayenne. Make the buttermilk dipping sauce well in advance so there's little to do when it's time to eat. When the dinner hour rolls around, roast the drumsticks, pull out the dipping sauce, and add a hearty slaw to round out the meal.

SAUCE

½cup sour cream
½cup mayonnaise
½cup buttermilk
1clove garlic, very finely chopped
2tablespoons chopped fresh dill
1tablespoon chopped fresh chives
1teaspoon granulated sugar
1teaspoon celery seed
Salt and black pepper, to taste

1. In a bowl, combine the sour cream, mayonnaise, buttermilk, garlic, dill, chives, sugar, celery seed, salt, and pepper. Stir until well blended.

2. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt and black pepper, if you like. Refrigerate until using.

DRUMSTICKS

1tablespoon smoked paprika
1tablespoon sweet paprika
1tablespoon dark brown sugar
½teaspoon cayenne pepper
3cloves garlic, finely chopped
Salt and black pepper, to taste
12chicken drumsticks (3 to 4 pounds)
2tablespoons canola oil

1. In a bowl, mix the smoked paprika, sweet paprika, dark brown sugar, cayenne pepper, garlic, salt, and black pepper. Stir well.

2. In another bowl large enough to hold all the drumsticks, toss the drumsticks with the paprika mixture. Add the canola oil and keep tossing until the drumsticks are coated all over. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

3. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Set a metal rack placed inside a rimmed baking sheet.

4. Transfer the drumsticks to the rack. Roast for 35 minutes, or until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a thigh (not touching the bone) registers 180 degrees. If the skin has not yet crisped, turn on the broiler. Broil the drumsticks for 3 to 5 minutes, watching them carefully, or until brown and crisp. Serve with buttermilk dipping sauce.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick

