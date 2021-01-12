Recipe: Serve smoky drumsticks with buttermilk dipping sauce in front of the game or your latest series

Serves 4

With just a hint of heat, these chicken drumsticks can be satisfying finger food for watching the game or your latest series. The flavors are complex and smoky but not quite spicy, making them a safe choice for younger diners, too. The night before or the morning you're going to cook the drumsticks, marinate them in smoked and sweet paprika with brown sugar and cayenne. Make the buttermilk dipping sauce well in advance so there's little to do when it's time to eat. When the dinner hour rolls around, roast the drumsticks, pull out the dipping sauce, and add a hearty slaw to round out the meal.

SAUCE

½ cup sour cream ½ cup mayonnaise ½ cup buttermilk 1 clove garlic, very finely chopped 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives 1 teaspoon granulated sugar 1 teaspoon celery seed Salt and black pepper, to taste

1. In a bowl, combine the sour cream, mayonnaise, buttermilk, garlic, dill, chives, sugar, celery seed, salt, and pepper. Stir until well blended.

2. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt and black pepper, if you like. Refrigerate until using.

DRUMSTICKS

1 tablespoon smoked paprika 1 tablespoon sweet paprika 1 tablespoon dark brown sugar ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped Salt and black pepper, to taste 12 chicken drumsticks (3 to 4 pounds) 2 tablespoons canola oil

1. In a bowl, mix the smoked paprika, sweet paprika, dark brown sugar, cayenne pepper, garlic, salt, and black pepper. Stir well.

2. In another bowl large enough to hold all the drumsticks, toss the drumsticks with the paprika mixture. Add the canola oil and keep tossing until the drumsticks are coated all over. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

3. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Set a metal rack placed inside a rimmed baking sheet.

4. Transfer the drumsticks to the rack. Roast for 35 minutes, or until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a thigh (not touching the bone) registers 180 degrees. If the skin has not yet crisped, turn on the broiler. Broil the drumsticks for 3 to 5 minutes, watching them carefully, or until brown and crisp. Serve with buttermilk dipping sauce.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick