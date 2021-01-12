The Spina is a winnah: This colander doubles as a salad spinner

A colander that doubles as a salad spinner. DAMIEN BREDBERG

With more time for family dinners these days, you might feel like equipping your kitchen with some up-to-date tools. If you’re happy to splurge, the Australian company Dreamfarm, known for inventive products, recently added Spina, a colander that doubles as an in-sink salad spinner. The basket (three quarts or 12 cups) has a handle that moves up and down, swirling the water away from salad greens and veggies, and a non-slip foot that grips the wet sink. Its shape assures nothing will spill out, even as it twirls at peak speed. The handle folds down to save space when storing. The spinning colander received a design award. $30. Available at Tags Hardware, 29 White St., Cambridge, 617-868-7711; Green’s Hardware, 308 Washington St., Wellesley Hills, 781-431-8877; Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955, or visit dreamfarm.com/us/.