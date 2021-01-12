Essex North Shore gets grant to promote equity

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School will be promoting cultural awareness, equity, and inclusion at the school as a result of new funding.

The regional school in Danvers was awarded $55,322 through a state program that supports initiatives to prevent hate crimes and incidents of bias in public schools. Through the grant, Adolph Brown, an educator, author, and clinical psychologist, will speak with Essex Tech students, staff, and families about equity and diversity issues, and assist in related staff training.

Brown has worked with Essex Tech in the past, including delivering a presentation to faculty and staff last September. With the grant, the school also has hired an equity coach, and created an equity team to help create curriculum on cultural awareness, equity, and inclusion.