Officials investigate trash fires in Back Bay, including one that sparked building blaze on Beacon Street

The fire at 295-297 Beacon St. started when someone set a discarded Christmas tree on fire in the rear of the building and flames then spread inside the structure, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Authorities are searching for those responsible for four trash fires in the Back Bay Sunday night, including one that caused a two-alarm blaze that displaced at least nine people from an apartment building on Beacon Street.

Department spokesman Firefighter Brian Alkins said Tuesday the Beacon Street fire was the fourth trash fire that apparently was set in that neighborhood within about an hour Sunday night. Firefighters responded to Beacon Street around 10:15. p.m.

“We had a rash of outside fires and they are investigating to find out if they are related” and to see if the fires were deliberately set, Alkins said of the department’s Arson Squad. “It’s an active investigation.”

The department said the Beacon Street fire spread to the basement, and then traveled in the walls up to the third floor of the brick building before firefighters were able to bring it under control.

At least nine people were displaced by the fire, which also caused an estimated $150,000 in damages.





