Lynn seeks feedback on housing production plan

Lynn officials are seeking community feedback on a draft housing production plan.

The plan was created by the housing authority, the mayor’s office, and the Metropolitan Area Planning Council in a yearlong process that included virtual forums and other community outreach. It outlines strategies to expand the city’s housing stock and to make it more diverse and affordable.

The draft document can be accessed at mapc.org/resource-library/housing-lynn. Residents are invited to offer their feedback on the document through Jan. 21 by e-mailing housinglynn@mapc.org. After that, officials will make final changes to the plan and submit it to the City Council and the Planning Board for approval.