Milton to vote on $32 million fire station projects

Milton’s Town Meeting members will decide on Zoom whether to approve building and equipping a new fire headquarters and two branch fire stations.
The projects are estimated to cost $32 million, according to Town Administrator Michael Dennehy.
Both the existing fire headquarters and two substations would be torn down — with the exception of some historic features — to make way for the new buildings, Dennehy said.
The new headquarters would be built in the same place as the old one behind Town Hall, he said.
A substation for East Milton would be built at 432 Adams St., on property leased from the Archdiocese of Boston next to St. Agatha Parish, Dennehy said. A new station would be built at the Atherton Street Station site, he said.
Milton has been talking about improvements to its fire stations for about six years, he said.
The Feb. 22 Special Town Meeting also will vote on forming a committee to administer the newly adopted Community Preservation Act in Milton.
