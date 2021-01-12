Norwell taps former Hopkinton chief to lead police force

Norwell’s new police chief, Edward Lee, previously served in Hopkinton, where he was chief for six years before leaving in April of 2020.

Lee said at the time that he was looking for a new challenge as a police chief. Before coming to Hopkinton, Lee worked for the Woonsocket, R.I., Police Department, rising through the ranks to head the detective bureau.

The Board of Selectmen chose Lee from three finalists on Jan. 7 to replace Theodore Ross, who retired in November after 14 years as chief and 33 years in the police department.