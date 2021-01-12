Police release video of person of interest in Dec. 13 murder in Hyde Park

The 20-second clip shows a person walking down the street wearing a jacket and hood who appears to glance down at their phone momentarily.

The footage was posted to the department’s official website, bpdnews.com , above a message that said police are “requesting the public’s assistance to identify the person in the video above in relation to an ongoing homicide investigation.”

Boston police on Monday released surveillance video footage of a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of a man last month in Hyde Park.

The posting described the individual in the clip as a “person of interest” and said identifying information’s being sought “for investigative purposes only.”

Police have said previously that the slaying occurred around 7:30 p.m. on the night of Dec. 13 in the area of 10 Ellis St. The victim, police said, was found suffering from “apparent gunshot wounds” and taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been reported.

“The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470,” police said Tuesday.

Anyone wishing to submit tips anonymously can call the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463), police said.

“The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner,” police added.

