State to set up 1st mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium

The site is expected to start by doing 300 vaccinations per day, but the site will build up to administering 5,000 vaccines per day and “potentially much bigger numbers than that over time,” Baker said.

Baker said the first doses would be administered there on Thursday for staff and it would be open for first responders on Monday.

Massachusetts has finalized plans for its first mass vaccination site, which will be located at Gillette Stadium, Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday.

The state is in the middle of a phased vaccination campaign that began with frontline health care workers and people living in long-term care facilities. It began Monday to vaccinate first responders at 119 sites around the state.

“These vaccines are safe and effective. ... This is a huge step forward in our fight, and we are progressing in our vaccination plan as we hoped we would,” Baker said.

Baker said that “in the first few days there has been an overwhelmingly positive response from first responders to get vaccinated. The challenge, we hope, will be keeping up with the demand.”

He said the mass vaccination sites had been set up “so that we can quickly ramp up the number of folks who have safe access to a vaccine in a big way as the federal government moves to ramp up their distribution plans. These sites will be available to first responders, as they open, and other eligible individuals later as we move through our vaccine distribution program.”

Baker said more than 209,000 people so far had received doses of the vaccine as of Tuesday, but that number could actually be an underestimate due to reporting delays. The state issues a weekly report on vaccine distribution on Thursdays.

Speaking at a news conference at a first responder vaccination site at the Worcester Senior Center, Baker, at the same time, reiterated familiar public health advice, asking people to wear masks, to avoid gathering in groups, stay home wherever possible.

“Don’t let your guard down,” he said. “We need to keep this up a little longer.”









Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.