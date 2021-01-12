Capitol rioters have basically dared Congress to act

A Confederate flag flying in the US Capitol concentrates the mind as effectively as a hanging in the morning (recalling the words more than 240 years ago of Samuel Johnson). In case the flag didn’t do the trick, the seditionists who stormed the Capitol at the urging of the sitting president did us the favor of erecting a gallows with a noose. Thus prompted, Congress has no excuse not to impeach and convict President Trump with all deliberate speed. Those buried at Gettysburg demand nothing less.

Vivian Tseng