fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Capitol rioters have basically dared Congress to act

Updated January 12, 2021, 2:30 a.m.
A noose is seen on makeshift gallows as supporters of President Trump gather on the West side of the US Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6.
A noose is seen on makeshift gallows as supporters of President Trump gather on the West side of the US Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

A Confederate flag flying in the US Capitol concentrates the mind as effectively as a hanging in the morning (recalling the words more than 240 years ago of Samuel Johnson). In case the flag didn’t do the trick, the seditionists who stormed the Capitol at the urging of the sitting president did us the favor of erecting a gallows with a noose. Thus prompted, Congress has no excuse not to impeach and convict President Trump with all deliberate speed. Those buried at Gettysburg demand nothing less.

Vivian Tseng

Concord