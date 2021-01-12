For openers, Billerica/Chelmsford/Lowell girls’ hockey stops Methuen/Tewksbury

“The kids had fun tonight, which is the most important thing, and it definitely showed on the scoreboard,” BCL coach Ray Monroe said.

The Indians, who were winless against the Red Rangers since the 2014-15 season, snapped their losing streak with authority Monday night with a 5-0 season-opening win at Hallenborg Ice Pavilion in Billerica.

The extra month of waiting to drop the puck this season was nothing for the Billerica/Chelmsford/Lowell girls’ hockey team compared with its drought against league rival Methuen/Tewksbury.

Scoreless through 15 minutes, the Indians broke through on a wrister from sophomore defenseman Remoré Serra 1:13 into the second period, her first varsity goal. Serra was stationed right next to her team’s bench, Monroe said, when the shot caromed off a skate and over the goalie’s blocker.

Advertisement

“She looked right at the bench and had a smile from ear to ear,” Monroe said. “You could tell, even with a mask on. It was a definitely a moment to remember.”

Tori Apostolakes doubled the BCL lead at 13:04 of the second period before the Indians found some breathing room in the third on a goal from Brenna Murray and two more from Endicott College recruit Samantha Fantasia.

“We’ve been working really hard at practice for the last month and we felt really good about our game,” Monroe said. “We knew if we got out there and established our system and the game we put together, we’d be OK.”

Freshman Mia Gonsalves, who served as the team’s primary starter last winter as an eighth-grader, recorded a shutout with 25 saves for the Indians.





Boys’ basketball

Archbishop Williams 79, Austin Prep 69 — Sophomore guard Andre Mills tallied 26 points and senior guard Will O’Malley followed with 24 for the visiting Bishops (4-1) in the Catholic Central League.

North Reading 85, Lynnfield 72 — Junior guard Cody Cannalonga poured in a career-high 36 points, draining six 3-pointers, as the host Hornets soared to the Cape Ann win.

Advertisement

Girls’ basketball

Bishop Feehan 69, New Bedford 29 — Junior Camryn Fauria scored 15 first-half points as host Shamrocks (5-0) surged to a 45-16 cushion at the break of the nonleague win. Junior Olivia Olson added 12 points and freshman Julia Webster had 9.

Hamilton-Wenham 31, Rockport 29 — Olivia Baker buried a 3 to give the Generals the lead for good and Christa Coffey (8 points, 14 rebounds) converted a runner with 1:38 left to seal the Cape Ann victory for the visiting Generals. Kylie Schrock scored a game-high 23 points for the Vikings.

Reading 48, Winchester 35 — Jackie Malley tossed in 20 points and Abby Farrell had 13 for the Rockets (2-0) in the Middlesex League win.