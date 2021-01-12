fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox ironing out plans to host COVID-19 vaccination site as Gillette Stadium inoculations get underway

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated January 13, 2021, 9:10 a.m.
Fenway Park was transformed into an early voting location on Oct. 17-18 of last year.
Fenway Park was transformed into an early voting location on Oct. 17-18 of last year.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Red Sox are working with the state on making Fenway Park a COVID-19 vaccination center, on the heels of Mass. naming Gillette Stadium the first mass vaccination site.

Team president Sam Kennedy said Tuesday that talks have been underway forseveral months and an announcement is expected in coming weeks.

Gov. Charlie Baker said the first doses would be administered at the Gillette facility on Thursday for staff. It would be open for first responders on Monday.

California governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that both Dodger Stadium and Petco Park in San Diego would be opening as sites this week. (Petco Park opened on Monday, and is expected to be injecting 5,000 vaccinations per day by Friday.) Similar discussions are ongoing in New York, with the Mets’ Citi Field slated to open as a 24/7 vaccination facility in two weeks and Yankee Stadium expected to soon follow.

Fenway Park was used as a voting place for Boston residents in November.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.