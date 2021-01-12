Red Sox ironing out plans to host COVID-19 vaccination site as Gillette Stadium inoculations get underway

The Red Sox are working with the state on making Fenway Park a COVID-19 vaccination center, on the heels of Mass. naming Gillette Stadium the first mass vaccination site.

Team president Sam Kennedy said Tuesday that talks have been underway forseveral months and an announcement is expected in coming weeks.

Gov. Charlie Baker said the first doses would be administered at the Gillette facility on Thursday for staff. It would be open for first responders on Monday.