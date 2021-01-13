Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A painted bunting was found on Morris Island in Chatham.

A Western tanager continued to visit a feeder in Brewster while another turned up at a feeder in Yarmouth.

Recent sightings (through Jan. 5) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Two snow geese continued on fields near the center of Harwich.

Highlights of the Truro Christmas Bird count included a hoary redpoll, a greater yellowlegs, a common murre, a thick-billed murre, and a dovekie at Lieutenant Island in Wellfleet, an indigo bunting and a king eider elsewhere in Wellfleet, a Eurasian green-winged teal, a great shearwater, 4 tree swallows, 2 Eastern phoebes, and 2 white-winged crossbills in Truro, and many reports of evening grosbeaks, red crossbills, and common redpolls various places.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 3 Pacific loons, 26 red-necked grebes, 10 dovekies, 35 common murres, 255 razorbills, a black guillemot, 14 Iceland gulls, and 68 black-legged kittiwakes.

Sightings at Seagull Beach in Yarmouth included 2 purple sandpipers, 300 sanderlings, 69 common redpolls, 2 red crossbills, and 2 palm warblers.

Other sightings around the Cape included a black-headed gull in Bourne, 6 black vultures in Falmouth, 7 rusty blackbirds, a Northern waterthrush, and an orange-crowned warbler in Barnstable, 2 yellow-breasted chats in Chatham, 9 chipping sparrows in Harwich, and lingering Baltimore orioles reported several places from the Mid-Cape to Truro.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



