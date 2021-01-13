Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Jan. 5) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A Western tanager continued to visit a feeder in Brewster while another turned up at a feeder in Yarmouth.
A painted bunting was found on Morris Island in Chatham.
Two snow geese continued on fields near the center of Harwich.
Highlights of the Truro Christmas Bird count included a hoary redpoll, a greater yellowlegs, a common murre, a thick-billed murre, and a dovekie at Lieutenant Island in Wellfleet, an indigo bunting and a king eider elsewhere in Wellfleet, a Eurasian green-winged teal, a great shearwater, 4 tree swallows, 2 Eastern phoebes, and 2 white-winged crossbills in Truro, and many reports of evening grosbeaks, red crossbills, and common redpolls various places.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 3 Pacific loons, 26 red-necked grebes, 10 dovekies, 35 common murres, 255 razorbills, a black guillemot, 14 Iceland gulls, and 68 black-legged kittiwakes.
Sightings at Seagull Beach in Yarmouth included 2 purple sandpipers, 300 sanderlings, 69 common redpolls, 2 red crossbills, and 2 palm warblers.
Other sightings around the Cape included a black-headed gull in Bourne, 6 black vultures in Falmouth, 7 rusty blackbirds, a Northern waterthrush, and an orange-crowned warbler in Barnstable, 2 yellow-breasted chats in Chatham, 9 chipping sparrows in Harwich, and lingering Baltimore orioles reported several places from the Mid-Cape to Truro.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.