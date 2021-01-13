Baker says vaccine will be administered to people in shelters, prisons and seniors in housing developments

The governor said the congregate care facilities can administer the vaccine in multiple ways. They can self-administer the vaccine on site if they meet certain criteria, work with an existing pharmacy or provider partnership to give the shot, or utilize the mass vaccination sites such as the one opening Monday for first responders at Gillette Stadium.

Baker broke the news at his regular State House briefing, where he was joined by state Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, who told reporters people who live and work in public and private low-income senior housing will also be included in phase two of the vaccine priority line.

Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday that Massachusetts will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine Monday to the more than 94,000 people who live and work in congregate care settings such as prisons, shelters, and certain private special education schools.

Advertisement

Asked why a convicted murderer serving a life sentence should get the vaccine before others in high-risk groups such as elderly people who aren’t behind bars, Baker said it’s a matter of public health.

“We made the decision early on that we were going to focus on what we consider to be populations that were most at-risk, and all the data and all the evidence makes it pretty clear that congregate care settings are at-risk communities, no matter how you define them,” Baker said.

He added that “there are 4,500 public employees who work in the state’s correctional system, who’re every bit at-risk, every bit as much at risk as the people who are in there” serving sentences.

Asked why officials didn’t decide to just vaccinate the prison staff rather than the inmates, who can’t leave their facilities, Baker pointed to the fact that some people such as lawyers enter the prisons to interact with their clients.

Advertisement

“I don’t think you can draw a bright line that says you’re only going to vaccinate one half of the population and not the other,” Baker said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.