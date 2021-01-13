Banana Boat Ice Cream shop closes after 43 years on Revere Beach

“It is with a heavy heart we have made the tough decision to close Banana Boat Ice Cream,” the Schenas wrote. “Words will never be enough to express our gratitude to our family, hard-working employees, dedicated customers, suppliers, and each person who has supported us over the years.”

After 43 years serving ice cream on Revere Beach, Banana Boat Ice Cream was forced to close its doors forever Tuesday, owners Amora and Avri Schena announced in a Facebook post.

Founded in 1977 by husband and wife Tony and Ann Schena, Banana Boat became a summer staple on the beach. The Schenas bought the land along with another couple, Bobby and Maureen Fanara, as an investment when they learned a casino would be coming to the beach, the Facebook post announcing the shop’s closure said. When the plans for the casino fell through, Tony and Ann opened Banana Boat Ice Cream. The store, now owned by the Schena’s two daughters, Amora and Avri, closed for the winter season on Sept. 7.

The Facebook post praised the family-like atmosphere of the shop, and the hard work of employees over the decades on the beach.

“The last 43 years has truly been a family effort using each members strengths to get the store up and running each summer,” the Schenas wrote.

Tributes poured in for Banana Boat on Facebook, with more than 300 comments expressing their disappointment with the closure and sending well wishes to the family.

“It was the best job I had for more than half my life and the best family I could ever work for !,” commenter Ivy Beth Nelson wrote. “They were there for me for all the big important times in my life and will always be my family ! It will be a big adjustment living life without the ‘Boat’ in it ! Thank you all for always being there for me ! Love you all !”

“Three generations of my family loved your shop and ice cream,” commenter Kerrie May wrote. “My daughter had her first cone served by you. Another little heartache in an already battered heart.”

Revere Beach, a three mile crescent off of the Wonderland MBTA station, is the oldest public beach in the United States. The beach also plays home to the annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival.

The beach was home to wooden roller coaster Cyclone until 1969 and The Hippodrome Carousel until 1973. When it opened in 1925, Cyclone was the tallest roller coaster ever built and the first roller coaster to be 100 feet tall.

Numerous other roller coasters dotted the beach in the early 20th century.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.