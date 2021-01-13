Cambridge Public Schools superintendent to step down in June

Cambridge Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kenneth N. Salim announced Tuesday that he will be leaving at the end of the school year.

In a letter to the schools community, Salim cited personal reasons, such as the need to balancing raising a young family while caring for elderly parents from afar.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions of my professional career and one that I am making only after deep personal reflection and considering what is best for my family at this time,” he said.