Cambridge Public Schools superintendent to step down in June

Cambridge Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kenneth N. Salim announced Tuesday that he will be leaving at the end of the school year.
In a letter to the schools community, Salim cited personal reasons, such as the need to balancing raising a young family while caring for elderly parents from afar.
“This has been one of the most difficult decisions of my professional career and one that I am making only after deep personal reflection and considering what is best for my family at this time,” he said.
His resignation is effective June 30.
Before arriving in Cambridge, Salim was the superintendent for the Weymouth Public Schools and a Senior Director for the Chief Academic Office in the Boston Public Schools.
In the letter, Salim said he was proud of dramatic improvements in academic outcomes for students across demographic groups. He also adopted equity and racial equity measures by increasing the diversity of CPS teachers by 25% and implementing the Level Up initiative, which provides greater access to advanced coursework.
“We have laid the foundation for continuous improvement efforts and have made important progress. At the same time, we know there is much work to be done to become a truly anti-racist school district and to ensure that every family and every child feels connected, and is thriving in every classroom, every day,” Salim said.
