Former Boston Police clerk arrested on federal charges of alleged overtime fraud

“Marylin Golisano served the Boston Police Department diligently and faithfully for 35 years until retirement,” said her lawyer, Kevin L. Barron, in an e-mail message. “She has spent her life serving her co workers and her family. She will defend herself against these accusations successfully. We ask that the press and the public respect her innocence and her privacy.”

In a statement Wednesday, Lelling’s office confirmed the arrest and indictment of Marilyn Golisano, 68, on one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft. She’s slated to make her initial court appearance Wednesday, officials said.

A former Boston Police Department clerk was arrested Wednesday on federal charges alleging she collected about $29,000 in fraudulent overtime payments between 2017 and 2018, according to US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

Advertisement

Lelling’s office said the indictment alleges that Golisano, a former clerk in the District A-1 Detectives Unit who handled overtime paperwork for that unit, submitted dozens of fraudulent overtime slips, forging the signatures of at least three different BPD supervisors.

A Boston police spokesman said the department started the investigation into Golisano.

“As a result of an investigation, information was uncovered by the Boston Police Department’s Anti-Corruption Unit regarding alleged payroll/overtime abuse by an employee of the department. The Federal Bureau of Investigations and United States Attorney’s Office became involved with the criminal investigation into the allegations,” the police department said in a statement released Wednesday.

Police Commissioner William Gross said in the statement that, “The allegations and behavior alleged in today’s indictment is very troubling and in no way reflect the attitudes of the hard-working employees of the Boston Police Department.”

Gross said, “I hold my employees to the highest standards and expect them to obey all laws. News of these indictments send a strong message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated or ignored and can damage the trust that all my members of the department have worked so hard to build with the communities we serve.”

Advertisement

During the period of the alleged fraud, Golisano’s overtime pay more than doubled, increasing from just over $15,000 in 2016 to $26,000 in 2017 and to more than $33,000 in 2018, federal prosecutors said in their statement said.

She raked in the extra cash despite the fact that her duties didn’t change, her pay rate didn’t significantly increase, and no substantial new overtime hours were ever approved by her supervisor, the statement said.

Prosecutors said that during several overtime shifts when Golisano claimed to be working downtown, her cellphone geolocation records showed she was actually miles away.

“Golisano is alleged to have stolen $11,094 from BPD in 2017 and $18,090 in 2018,” the statement said.

Lelling said Golisano betrayed taxpayers and the police department.

“Rather than working in service of her community, Ms. Golisano did a disservice to taxpayers and to the reputation of her colleagues in law enforcement,” Lelling said in the statement. “The vast majority of law enforcement officers serve their communities honorably and with selflessness but, in those instances where public servants cross the line, we will not hesitate to get involved. I applaud the Boston Police Department for their commitment to rooting out corruption, and for their dedication to protecting the City day in and day out.”

Advertisement

Lelling’s words were echoed by Russell W. Cunningham, special agent in charge of the Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General in the Washington Field Office.

“The public needs to know that they can trust law enforcement officials to be honest and trustworthy. Golisano’s alleged fraud and forgery undermines the public’s trust,” Cunningham said in the statement from Lelling’s office. “The DOJ OIG will continue to hold those accountable who try to steal and cheat.”

The FBI also decried the alleged malfeasance of Golisano.

“For years, Marilyn Golisano allegedly forged her supervisor’s signature and submitted scores of fraudulent overtime slips for work she did not do, cheating taxpayers out of at least $29,000,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston office, in the statement. “Her self-serving actions have not only eroded the morale of her hard-working co-workers at the Boston Police Department, but have the potential to undermine the public’s trust in civil servants. We would like to thank the Boston Police Department for bringing this matter to our attention, and for their shared commitment in rooting out public corruption.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.