One dead after wrong-way driver slams into car on I-195 in Somerset, police say

A 21-year-old Portsmouth, R.I., man was killed in the crash, which occurred at 3:45 a.m., after a head on collision with the alleged wrong way driver, a 50-year-old man from Bristol, R.I., according to a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio. The 21-year-old man was driving a Nissan Sentra westbound on I-195 when the 50-year-old man, driving eastbound in a Volvo XC90 struck his vehicle, causing the Nissan to become engulfed in flames, the statement said. No names were released.

A wrong-way driver slammed into another car on Interstate 195 in Somerset Wednesday morning, killing one person, State Police said.

The driver of the Nissan was determined to be dead inside his vehicle, State Police said.

The 50-year-old man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, according to the statement. He was the sole occupant of the Volvo, State Police said.

All but one lane on the interstate has been reopened, the statement said.

The investigation into the crash is being conducted by MSP Troop D, the MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the MSP Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County, Procopio said.









