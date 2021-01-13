R.I. Congressman Cicilline will be an impeachment manager in Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial

“It is their constitutional and patriotic duty to present the case for the president’s impeachment and removal,” Pelosi said in a statement. “They will do so guided by their great love of country, determination to protect our democracy and loyalty to our oath to the constitution.”

With the House of Representatives poised to vote Tuesday to impeach the president, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named Cicilline as one of nine managers who will oversee Trump’s trial before the US Senate.

PROVIDENCE – US Representative David Cicilline started drafting an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump while he was locked in his office during last week’s breach of the US Capitol . Now he’s been assigned to manage Trump’s impeachment trial.

US Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland will be the lead manager, and the other managers are US Representatives Diana DeGette and Joe Neguse of Colorado, Eric Swalwell and Ted Lieu of California, Joaquin Castro of Texas, and Madeleine Dean on Pennsylvania. Stacey Plaskett, a delegate to the House from US Virgin Islands is the ninth manager.

Trump is expected to be impeached for “incitement of insurrection” following last Wednesday’s breach of the US Capitol when Congress was meeting to certify the election victory of President-elect Joe Biden. Five people were killed and more than 120 people have been arrested in connection with the riot.

House Democrats already have enough votes to impeach Trump, but several Republicans are also expected to support the cause, including House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

It’s unclear when the Senate trial will begin – it can continue after Trump leaves office next week – but impeachment manager will be a high-profile position for Cicilline. Managers as tasked with prosecuting the case in the Senate.

Cicilline, a Georgetown Law graduate, was a successful criminal defense attorney while he served in Rhode Island House of Representatives. He went on to serve two terms as mayor of Providence before being elected to Congress in 2010.

In a statement, Cicilline said he was “humbled” to be selected as a manager.

“The president is a clear and present danger to our republic,” he said. “We will hold him accountable.”

