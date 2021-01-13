‘There’s 100 people without a place to live’: 4-alarm fire rips through Cambridge building

Arriving Cambridge firefighters saw heavy flames pouring out of the building and some residents on balconies, said acting Cambridge Fire Chief Gerard Mahoney.

Some 100 residents of a Cambridge building were driven out of their homes Tuesday night after a fire that began in one unit spread throughout the high-rise, forcing some to retreat to balconies before being guided by firefighters to safety.

Firefighters maneuvered trucks underneath MBTA trolley power lines, positioned them on either side of the building, and began pouring water on the flames while separate crews of firefighters worked their way up stairwells to guide residents to safety, he said.

“Despite what you see on TV, the preferred method of removing somebody is down the stairwell,” Mahoney said. Two residents were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and one firefighter suffered a hand injury.

Mahoney said the 4-alarm fire could have been a minimal event if the building and the 48 apartments had sprinklers installed, something that was not required due to the age of the structure, which was built in 1970.

“There’s a lesson to be learned here’' said Mahoney. “Technically the building does not have to be sprinklered because of when it was built. But if that building had sprinklers, it would have been an entirely different story.”

Mahoney estimated the fire caused “several million dollars” in damage and noted that all of the residents were renters who he hoped had renters’ insurance. He said the fire started in the kitchen in a third-floor apartment and spread throughout the building.

“The facts speak for themselves,” said Mahoney. “There’s 100 people without a place to live this morning.”

The department responded to a call at 14 Concord Ave. around 11:48 p.m. Tuesday night. The fire was placed under control after about two hours, according to the department’s official Twitter account.

