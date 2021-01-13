Three-vehicle crash reported on I-93 in Dorchester

State Police said troopers and paramedics were at the scene of a “3-vehicle crash, Rt 93 [northbound] prior to HOV lane in Savin Hill, Boston. Possible injuries. Three lanes closed. #MATraffic ”

The agency confirmed the crash through a Twitter message posted at 10:18 a.m.

A three-car crash on Interstate 93 in Dorchester on Wednesday morning sent four people to the hospital and temporarily forced the closure of three travel lanes, State Police said.

A request for further information was sent to a State Police spokesman.

One person responded to the agency’s tweet with details on the immediate aftermath of the crash.

“Oh, yeah, I was on 93 just after this happened: wall of traffic,” the tweeter wrote. “Wriggled over to Morrissey to get around. The MassDOT app now says 75 minutes from the Braintree Split to Downtown.”

State Police confirmed the injuries in a follow-up tweet posted at 11:34 a.m.

“UPDATE Four persons transported [to the hospital] with non-life threatening injuries,” the agency wrote. “All lanes now open.”

