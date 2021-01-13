Walsh says Boston ‘is not just my hometown, it’s my heart’ in likely final State of the City address

The speech came just days after news broke that President-elect Joe Biden would nominate Walsh to be his labor secretary, setting off what would be a seismic shift in city politics. More than a half-dozen city leaders are said to be mulling a mayoral bid now, on top of the two city councilors who have already announced: Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell.

In what was likely his final State of the City address, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Tuesday night that the city is well-positioned to rebound from an unprecedented pandemic, while imploring people to continue to fight racism, calling it “our deepest moral obligation.”

Tuesday night’s speech was a mayoral swan song of sorts for Walsh, a 53-year-old Dorchester Democrat who is in the seventh year of his mayoral tenure. Unlike last year’s speech, held in Symphony Hall in front of a crowd of 2,000, this year’s pandemic iteration featured Walsh speaking into a camera, with no crowd, from a new branch of the Boston Public Library in Roxbury’s Nubian Square.

“I’m not going to Washington alone,” Walsh said. “I’m bringing Boston with me. This city is not just my hometown, it’s my heart.”

In a personal and at times emotional 20-minute speech that touched on his recovery from alcoholism, his immigrant parents, and his background in labor unions, Walsh spoke of the country’s reckoning with systemic racism sparked by the killing of Black Americans at the hands of police last year, as well as the many and varied challenges posed by COVID-19. He declared 2021 to be “a year for healing.”

Mayor Walsh spoke on Tuesday evening from the Roxbury branch of the Boston Public Library. His remarks covered a number of topics ahead of his expected departure to become labor secretary in the Biden administration. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Noting that he declared racism to be a public health crisis in the city in June, Walsh said that Boston now has a new national model for police oversight and accountability. The city has moved forward on some police reforms, with Walsh recently signing a proposal into law establishing an independent police watchdog that will include a civilian review board. However, some critics complained Walsh’s resubmitted operating budget last June, which rerouted $12 million in police overtime to social services, did not do enough to address systemic inequities.

Walsh also spoke of the human cost of the ongoing public health crisis. More than 1,000 Bostonians with COVID-19 have died during the pandemic, and Walsh paid homage to three victims in particular: Beverly Ann Rock, a longtime social worker in Dorchester; Jose Fontanez, a Boston police officer who had worked out of Jamaica Plain; and Regina Phillips, a Boston EMT assigned to an ambulance out of Mattapan.

He covered the problems posed and exposed by the virus. In Black, Latino, and immigrant communities, inequities in health, housing, and work opportunities caused more illness and job loss, he said. Many of the Boston school district’s 51,000-plus students have been physically away from a classroom since last March, and Walsh acknowledged that parents have struggled with child care. He also said the next top pandemic priority was the return of students to the city’s public schools. Walsh’s remarks came a day after school officials announced a highly anticipated plan to resume in-person classes for students who would like to attend, starting in February with the first of four phases that extend into April.

Walsh received high marks for acting aggressively at the start of the pandemic, although some business owners in industries like gyms and health clubs have been critical of the mayor as coronavirus restrictions in the city have continued. On Tuesday night, he called small business owners “the soul of our economy.”

He also highlighted the city’s pandemic response, saying local officials provided more than 6 million meals to people, 40,000 laptops to students, and rental vouchers to more than 1,000 families. The Boston Resiliency Fund, an effort spearheaded by the mayor to raise money from companies and individuals and distribute it to those most affected by the pandemic, provided $30 million to those ends, Walsh said.

While last year was a struggle, Walsh said, “it was also a year that brought out the best in our city.”

He also cited the city’s perfect triple-A bond rating seven years in a row and touted a study that showed Boston was the American city best-prepared to come back from COVID-19.

“We made the right decisions in the good times, so Boston has the strength to move forward now,” Walsh said.

On housing, an evergreen problem in a city that wrestles with stubborn problems of deepening inequity, Walsh said the city must keep building homes for everyone and highlighted that Boston is on the cusp of becoming the first American city to require real estate developers to analyze the impact their projects might have on who can afford to live in and around them.

Regarding the region’s ongoing opioid crisis, Walsh said he understood the frustration of residents living in the South End, Roxbury, and South Boston — neighborhoods near a cluster of services along the corridor of Mass Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard known as Methadone Mile. Walsh, who has been sober for more than 20 years, called addiction a national and regional epidemic and said, “We will only beat it if we work together.”

Walsh noted that the city has not stopped trying to rebuild Long Island bridge and create a recovery campus on the island, a process that has become bogged down in an arduous legal battle with Quincy. The mayor had vowed to complete the project at the 2018 swearing-in ceremony for his second mayoral term. Now, with Walsh preparing to leave for Washington, it is among the initiatives that will go unfulfilled during his mayoral tenure.

The mayor said that while President Trump’s White House strayed from the landmark Paris climate accord that was aimed at combating global warming, Boston never did. He cited tangible ongoing projects in Boston, including the new library from where he delivered the speech, as well as a new senior center in East Boston, revamped public housing in Charlestown, and a makeover of City Hall Plaza.

When Walsh leaves, City Council President Kim Janey will become acting mayor. Tuesday night Walsh said the transition to a Janey mayoralty has already begun and will continue smoothly. And Walsh pledged to work hard to help make the Biden administration a good federal partner to Boston and other American cities.

Toward the end of Tuesday’s speech, when talking about what Boston meant to him, Walsh got choked up, at one point appearing to wipe away a tear from his eye.

“This is the city that picked me up when I needed second chances,” he said, his voice thick with emotion.

James Vaznis and Tim Logan of Globe staff contributed to this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.