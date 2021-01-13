Here’s how many votes the House needs to impeach President Trump

The measure is likely to pass. There is widespread support among House Democrats to impeach the president, and Representative David Cicilline, an impeachment manager who helped draft the article, said on Twitter Tuesday that 217 House members have sponsored the bill.

President Trump is likely to become the first president in United States history to be impeached twice when the House votes on the measure Wednesday afternoon.

A number of Republican representatives, including Liz Cheney, the third-highest ranking GOP House member, have come out in support of impeachment. They include Representatives John Katko of New York, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Fred Upton of Michigan, and Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington.

Advertisement

The article charges Trump with inciting violence against the government of the United States. It will be voted on in the House one week after a mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol as lawmakers convened to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory following a rally in which Trump encouraged the group to “fight like hell” and continued to falsely assert he won the election. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the riot.

If the House passes the bill, it will then move to the Senate, where a two-thirds majority, or 67 senators, must vote favorably to convict Trump of the charge. The timing of its consideration and likelihood of passing is unclear, though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly believes Trump’s actions are impeachable and a conviction would make it easier to oust him from the party.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.