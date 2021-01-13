House barrels toward a second impeachment of Trump

But Democratic Representative Jim McGovern dismissed such claims, saying “people died because of the big lies that were being told.”

The House began considering the measure shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, and debate quickly became heated, with many Republicans claiming impeachment is “divisive.”

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives is set to vote on the impeachment of President Trump Wednesday for inciting last week’s riot at the Capitol, steeling for an extraordinary — and bipartisan — rebuke that would make him the only president in history to be impeached twice.

The House’s swift repudiation, coming one week after a violent mob breached the Capitol and led to five deaths, is all but certain to cleave his party and diminish his legacy, even if it is unlikely to force him from office before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20.

“The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican and the highest-ranking official in her party to publicly join the impeachment effort, said Tuesday. “Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the president.”

Cheney is one of at least five House Republicans expected to vote with Democrats to approve the impeachment resolution Wednesday. Her support raised the possibility that more Republicans will defect from Trump — a sharp turnabout after spending four years transforming their party into a vehicle for his ambitions.

It could be the first salvo in a broader effort by the Republican establishment to extricate its interests from Trump’s in the wake of last week’s riot — as well as the party’s humiliating defeat in two Georgia Senate races that cost it control of the chamber. On Tuesday night, the New York Times reported Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable offenses, and views impeachment as an opportunity to more quickly flush him out of the party.

Democrats see the measure as a way to force accountability for Trump — and his party — even though there are only days left in his term.

“Every day that he continues to serve is a day of great danger for the American people and for our democracy,” said assistant House speaker Katherine Clark of Melrose.

The House moves to impeachment after passing a resolution Tuesday night calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. Pence rejected the idea earlier Tuesday in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The impeachment vote is set to take place in the very same chamber where lawmakers last Wednesday cowered and security officials blockaded doors with furniture, as pro-Trump rioters tried and failed to mount an insurrection, fueled by grievance and Trump’s false refrain — repeated by numerous Republican officials — that voter fraud cost him reelection.

Trump had used his Twitter feed to urge his supporters to come to Washington that day — “will be wild,” he wrote — and then he addressed them at a rally near the White House shortly before the attack.

“If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” he said, urging his supporters to make their way to the Capitol, where they pushed and beat police officers, breached barriers. and overran the building where the nation makes its laws, coming within seconds of taking over the Senate chambers with lawmakers still on the floor.

One Capitol Police officer was killed during the attack. A rioter was shot fatally by police and three others died of medical emergencies.

The article of impeachment, which was drafted by Democratic Representatives David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Ted Lieu of California, and Jamie Raskin of Maryland, charges Trump with “incitement of insurrection.”

“He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of government,” it says. “He therefore betrayed his trust as president, to the manifest injury of the United States.”

When lawmakers vote, they will do so in a place irrevocably altered by the chaos of the riots. The Capitol building was ringed with tall fencing early Wednesday morning, and there were new metal detectors outside of the entrances to the House chambers — a measure implemented to protect lawmakers not from the public, but from each other.

The vote will take place in a chamber on edge, riven by Trump, the specter of violence, and the risk of a deadly disease. At least three representatives — Pramila Jayapal of Washington, Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey, and Brad Schneider of Illinois — have tested positive for the coronavirus after they sheltered in place during the riots with Republican members who were not wearing masks.

Once Trump is impeached by the House, he will face a trial in the Senate — a process that could play out once he is out of office and might dominate the early weeks of Biden’s term. If the Senate were to convict him, it could bar him from holding public office again.

Trump has been mostly silent since the riots, making most of his public comments in prerecorded videos. Last Wednesday, in a video released while the Capitol was still unsecured, he told his rioting supporters he loved them. The following day, he acknowledged there would be a transition of power to Biden, but he did not disavow the conspiracy theories coursing through his base.

Speaking Tuesday, before a trip to Texas, he turned back to the playbook he honed when he was impeached in late 2019 for improperly pressuring the president of Ukraine to do his political bidding.

“It’s really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics,” Trump said. “It’s causing tremendous danger to our country and it’s causing tremendous anger.”

The Senate acquitted Trump almost exactly a year ago on a largely party-line vote; the question now is just how many Republicans will join the drive to impeach, convict, and punish Trump.

Some Republicans, like Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, have denounced impeachment as too divisive. And the president’s staunchest allies are still standing by him.

On Tuesday, during a hearing of the House Rules Committee, Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio continued to stoke distrust in the election, repeating the very rhetoric that had fueled the mob last week.

“Mr. Chairman, I said Joe Biden won the election, but there were problems with how it was done,” Jordan said, advancing the notion that the very existence of suspicion — even when it is utterly baseless, and stoked by people who stand to benefit from it — justifies his party’s continued assault on the tenets of democracy.

“We all want healing,” McGovern said. “But in order to get healing, we need truth, and we need accountability.”

Liz Goodwin of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from the Associated Press was used.

