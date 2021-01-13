MWRA data: Virus traces surging to record levels in waste water

Amid concerns that the state is seeing a post-holiday coronavirus surge, the amount of virus found in the waste water at the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s Deer Island treatment plant is sending a disturbing signal, reaching the highest levels yet.

The new highs were reached for both the northern section of the MWRA system, which includes Boston and a group of communities to the north, and the southern section, which includes a group of communities to the south and west of the city.

The pilot program looks for SARS-CoV-2 RNA copies per milliliter of waste water. Officials are hoping the tests can serve as an early warning system for virus surges. Like other coronavirus metrics, the charts show two major surges, one in the spring and one beginning in the fall.