EMass girls’ hockey: Duxbury’s Anna McGinty headlines Players of the Week

Miranda DeMita, Pembroke — The senior notched a hat trick in a 4-2 Patriot League victory over Plymouth North/South for the Titans’ first win of the season.

Top performances from EMass. girls’ hockey players in the past week.

Players of the Week:

Kelly Holmes, King Philip — The freshman netted two goals in a 3-2 Hockomock win over Franklin last Saturday, including the winner.

Maddie Krepelka, Arlington — The sophomore recorded a hat trick to lead the Spy Ponders to their first win, 4-2, over Middlesex League foe Woburn.

Anna McGinty, Duxbury — The freshman goaltender posted back-to-back shutouts against Hingham (4-0) and Norwell (3-0).

Emma O’Donovan, Belmont — With five goals and an assist, the senior center paced the Marauders to a pair of 4-2 wins over Lexington.