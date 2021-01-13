Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo reportedly will interview for Eagles head coaching job

Mayo, 34, just completed his second season on New England’s coaching staff. The interview marks the first time Mayo has been considered for a head coaching opportunity as well as the first time another team has pursued a Patriots assistant this offseason.

Mayo has just two years of coaching experience, but played eight NFL seasons as a multi-time captain with the Patriots. During his tenure, he led the team in tackles for five straight seasons. He also won the league’s Defensive Rookie of Year award in 2008 and was named first-team All-Pro in 2010.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said in September 2019 that Mayo’s perspective as a former player has benefited the coaching staff.

“Jerod’s done a great job,” Belichick said then. “We can talk about calls that we can make on the field or identifications and so forth and his perspective of, ‘Yeah, that’s no problem. That’d be easy. That’s easy for us to do,’ or ‘That’s a lot harder because the player is thinking about this, he’s thinking about that,’ and so forth. It makes us rethink and have that perspective of how easy it is or isn’t for a player in certain situations.”

After retiring in 2015, Mayo stayed local and appeared on NBC Sports Boston’s “Quick Slants” program. He has previously expressed interest in becoming a head coach.

“I would be lying if I said I never wanted to be a head coach,” Mayo said in October 2019. “I know it’s a long way away, so just trying to learn as much as I can from Coach Belichick and the rest of the staff. I try to pick the offensive coaches’ minds as well. I’m trying to just get this all-encompassing view of the game.”

Since their season ended, the Patriots have lost director of player personnel Nick Caserio to the Houston Texans. In addition to Mayo, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been considered a name to watch with the league’s various openings.

