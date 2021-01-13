MLB is halting all of its political donations in response to the Capitol riot

In the 2020 election cycle, the Major League Baseball Commissioner’s Office PAC donated a total of $112,500 to candidates, with $66,500, or 59 percent, dedicated to Democratic House and Senate candidates, and $46,000, or 41 percent, to Republicans, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

“In light of the unprecedented events last week at the U.S. Capitol, MLB is suspending contributions from its Political Action Committee pending a review of our political contribution policy going forward,” MLB said in a statement Wednesday.

On the same day the US House of Representatives impeached President Trump for inciting insurrection at the US Capitol, Major League Baseball halted all of its political donations in direct response to the deadly riot last week.

When you expand it to include the 2018 election cycle, the MLB’s PAC made donations to several Republican candidates who later opposed the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, according to the Associated Press.

Included among the recipients of MLB PAC money is Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), one of the leaders of the Senate’s floor opposition to the certified electoral vote count last Wednesday — the same day Trump encouraged attendees at a speech of his to march to the Capitol.

Ted Cruz's PAC received money from MLB. Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The total donated last fall by MLB was light compared with the two previous national elections involving Trump. In 2016, MLB donated $289,875. Two years later, the total dipped to $267,000.

Over the three cycles — 2016, 2018, and 2020 — 52 percent, or $350,875, of MLB’s donations went to Republican candidates.

Last fall, MLB supported Republican candidates in key Senate races, including Susan Collins of Maine, Doug Collins and David Perdue of Georgia, and Joni Ernst of Iowa. MLB also supported Senator Edward Markey (D-Mass.). Of the 18 Senatorial candidates it supported, 10 were Republicans.

MLB supported one Massachusetts Democratic Congressional candidate last year: Representative Richard E. Neal. Neal is the only Democratic House representative MLB has donated to over the last three election cycles.

The MLB PAC’s total donation in the 2020 election — it also gives to other PACs — was just over $282,000.

The donor list to MLB’s PAC is dominated by those with close MLB ties, including many with Red Sox associations.

Over the last three election cycles, the Center for Responsive Politics’ records show Red Sox chairman Tom Werner as a consistent donor of the maximum $5,000. Also on the lists are Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy, former president and CEO Larry Lucchino, and former president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.